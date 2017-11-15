Forbes India Leadership awards: Hari Mohan Bangur is entrepreneur of the year, Adi Godrej picks up for lifetime achievement

Hari Mohan Bangur of Shree Cement has won this year's Forbes India entrepreneur award while noted industrialist Adi Godrej has received the lifetime achievement award.

The Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA) with an emphasis on excellence, innovation and transformational leadership, honoured some of India Inc’s biggest and brightest personalities at a high-profile ceremony on Tuesday.

The awards, across ten categories, acknowledged the outstanding contributions of CEOs, entrepreneurs and business leaders who have built enterprises that have had a deep and enduring impact on the wider society. The nominees and winners represented diverse backgrounds from start-ups and mid-sized firms to the more mature organisations of global scale, a Forbes India press release said.

Abhaya Prasad Hota of National Payments Corporation of India was recognised as the best CEO in the public sector category,while Suresh Narayanan of Nestle India was acknowledged best CEO in the private sector. Varun Berry of Britannia Industries received best CEO multinational company award. Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power Ventures won the outstanding startup award and Anant Goenka of CEAT got the genNext entrepreneur award. Chetna Sinha of Mann Deshi Mahila Sahakari Bank was recognised as the entrepreneur with social impact. Zoho Corp won the conscious capitalist company award.

Commenting on the occasion, Joy Chakraborthy, CEO, Forbes India & President – Revenue, Network18 said, "Leaders with their vision, foresight, grit to walk the talk, to take others along, with a spirit of business ethics achieve phenomenal results, inspiring many along the way. The 2017 FILA edition seeks to honor this transformational leadership that goes on to build great organizations. Our winners are outstanding achievers each reflective of such transformational leadership. Through the Forbes India Leadership Awards platform we attempt to recognize contributions of those making a mark with their commitment to society and its betterment, touching lives of those less fortunate. In its 100th year, the Forbes magazine and brand continues to pursue excellence in path defining business and entrepreneurship through its various platforms, making inroads with ever evolving patrons globally as well as the Indian subcontinent".

Sourav Majumdar, Editor, Forbes India said, “Over the past decade, India has emerged as one of the most sought after destinations for investment and nurturing entrepreneurial talent. Since their inception in 2011, the Forbes India Leadership Awards have attempted to recognise outstanding talent and performances during this journey of change. Our winners this year are risk-takers who have transformed their companies through bold decisions and worked to ensure their vision is realised. We have also recognised individuals or firms creating a deep social impact through their entrepreneurial ventures, empowering thousands in the process."

The achievements of this year’s winners assume significance since many of the business leaders felicitated have braved challenging economic conditions over the past year, to steer their organisations towards operational excellence, the release said.

