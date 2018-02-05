Forbes India 30 Under 30: ‘Money and fame just byproducts’ for these young entrepreneurs

Forbes India has made public the fifth edition of "Forbes India 30 Under 30", a list of young achievers for whom "money and fame are just byproducts". These twenty something have been working hard for shaping the new India, Forbes India reported on Monday.

The 2018 Forbes India 30 Under 30 list, includes 30 honourees across 15 categories. All under 30 years old, the achievers were arrived at following a three-fold research process: One, interviews by the Forbes India team with sources across relevant categories as well as through studies of databases and media coverage, Forbes India said in a statement. Two, on forbesindia.com, inviting applications from, or nominations of, entrepreneurs and professionals who fit the criteria. Three, spreading the word on social media, the release added.

The first edition of the compilation was published in 2014, and since then the selection process for aspirants has become more rigorous, according to the report. “Generation Z is rewriting the rules of the game, and playing it hard too. It is putting its mind and money where its beliefs are, with gumption and imagination,” Forbes India said in the report.

The “exhaustive” list which is “not definitive” was made across 15 categories and goes beyond geographical boundaries in country. The makers of the list say, this time, they have avoided taking up well-established names, next-generation entrepreneurs and those having access to an influential lineage.

Before selecting the names, Forbes India evaluated the probables on three criteria: The extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player according to the report.

Joy Chakraborthy, CEO, Forbes India and President, Revenue, Network18 said, “With the prestige attached to this list, apart from recognizing the talent of these entrepreneurs, we hope it will provide the right impetus for more achievers from Generation Z to follow.”

The long list gives insight into the works of the "audacious" Rohan M Ganapathy, 25, and Yashas Karanam, 23, who are developing rockets and electric propulsion systems for satellites. Their firm, Bellatrix Aerospace, is the first startup that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) opened its doors to.

It also features Ankit Agarwal and Karan Rastogi (both 29), the founders of HelpUsGreen. The duo is working hard to preserve the Ganga from becoming a sewer by "flowercycling" religious waste into lifestyle products. They are also employing thousands of rural families to achieve their goal which the report says as "a profit with a purpose".

