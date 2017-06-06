Foodpanda signs up Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Online food ordering and delivery firm Foodpanda has signed up Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

The brand association will be commenced by a brand new TVC to be launched later this week on all platforms, Foodpanda said in a statement.

The company, however, did not provide any details of the deal.

"We feel that this brand association between Foodpanda and Shah Rukh will provide further impetus to our determination to change the way India eats," The company's CEO Saurabh Kochhar said.

The company will continue to keep a strong focus on strengthening food ordering and delivery experience, he added.

Foodpanda currently has menus from over 12,000 restaurants across more than 100 cities in India, available on its app and website.