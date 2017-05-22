Firstpost scribe Bindisha Sarang wins Citi Journalistic Excellence Award for note ban report

Firstpost journalist Bindisha Sarang has won the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award --India for 2017 for her reporting on demonetisation.

Bindisha's report, written along with BV Rao, spoke about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi aborted his plan to calibrate bank ATMs with Rs 100 notes before announcing demonetisation. The prime minister announced the ban on Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes late on 8 November 2016, sending the people of the country into a panic. In the subsequent days, there was a scramble for currency notes as bank ATMs were not recalibrated to dispense new notes and not enough Rs 100 notes were available.

You can read the report here.

Started in 1982, Citi gives away Citi Journalistic Excellence Award or CJEA to financial and business reporters across many countries the financial services major operates in. Winners would get an opportunity to participate in a special study seminar in New York city, administered by Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and supported by Citi. This year the seminar will be conducted between 30 May -8 June.

About 24 Indian publications had sent in their articles in 2017 for CJEA, which is in its third year in India. Goutam Das from Business Today won CJEA from India along with Bindisha. Ritwik Mukherjee from the Financial Chronicle was the runner up.