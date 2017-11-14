Finance minister Arun Jaitley to visit Singapore, meet foreign investors, fund managers

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will tonight leave for a two-day official visit to Singapore, during which he will meet foreign fund managers and institutional investors.

The minister is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On 15 November, Jaitley will visit the Singapore Expo and deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival, a global event that draws over 10,000 participants.

The next day, he will deliver the keynote address at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit on the topic 'India: Structural Reforms and Growth Path Ahead'.

As part of the summit, Jaitley will meet the senior management of Morgan Stanley and also address a gathering of senior fund managers and key financial institutional

investors, a finance ministry statement stated.

Jaitley will meet the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, to discuss bilateral issues. He will also discuss investment and other issues with his Singapore counterpart Heng Swee Keat.

During the visit, Jaitley will also have meetings with chief executives of Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) GIC, chairman of Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), CEO of Singapore Airlines, Chairman of Blackstone Asia Pacific and CEO of Singapore Stock Exchange, among others.

He will interact with the Chairman and board of directors of Temasek, a Singapore-based investment firm.

An investors' roundtable is being organised by the finance ministry and the Indian High Commission in Singapore to showcase a slew of investor-friendly reforms undertaken by India and also understand their ideas and suggestions about ramping up investments in India.

The roundtable will be co-chaired by Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and Singapore Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Tan Ching Yee.

Jaitley is slated to address investors including leading institutional investors and business houses in Singapore who control significant investments globally and have either existing investments in India, or are contemplating such investments in the country in the near future, the statement added.

The minister will return to New Delhi late in the evening of 16 November, after completion of his two-day visit.