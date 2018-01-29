Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tables Economic Survey 2017-18 in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha soon after President Pram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

As soon as the House met for the first day of the Budget session, Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava laid a copy of the President's address.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then directed the finance minister to table a copy of the Hindi and and English versions of the Economic Survey 2017-18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sudip Bandopadhyay and Farooq Abdullah were among others present in the House.

Thereafter, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day. The House will meet on 1 February when the general budget for 2018-19 will be presented by the finance minister.

Before the House was assembled, the prime Minister, accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, went to the opposition benches and greeted the leaders,

including Kharge, Yadav, Bandopadhyay and Abdullah.

Modi also greeted the members of the treasury benches before the House assembled as well as after it was adjourned for the day.