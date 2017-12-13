Highlights

For the first time prime minister Narendra Modi talked at an event organised by industry body Ficci which had earlier tried to bring Modi on board on several occasions but failed. This time Modi chose to speak. His address at Ficci coincided with the ongoing Gujarat assembly elections.

The state has 182 MLAs and one of the few provinces in country that do not have an upper house of the legislature. Modi spoke at the event just one day after campaigning for the second phase of polling ended on Tuesday.

Modi used the event organised by Ficci to take on the Congress. He said UPA was responsible for NPAs. According to some estimates, India's banking sector is reeling under the burden of huge amount of bad loans. Some industry watchers put the figure at more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

The Modi government has unveiled a banks' recapitalisation plan which will cost the government Rs 2.11 lakh crore. Modi also spoke in favour of maintaining health of banks as well as safeguarding interests of depositors.

The campaign for Gujarat assembly elections has seen verbal assaults from both the Cogress and the BJP at each other. Narendrta Modi at his first Ficci speech listed out his government's pro-poor and pro-common man policies. He went on to say that people in country were now fed up of corruption, black money and systemic hurldes in the way of the citizens.

He said even after 70 years of India achieving independence, the poor still has to run hear and there to avail even small government beneft. He said Jan Dhan Yojna bridged the gap between the poor and the banks substantially. He praised his gvernment's direct benefit transfer scheme for cooking gas (LPG).