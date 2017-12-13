Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the doyens of Indian industry here on Wednesday at the Annual General Meeting of Ficci, his first address to an AGM of a national business association after becoming the premier. "After the inaugural session, Modi will interact with all the past presidents of Ficci," said the chamber.
At this year's AGM, Ficci President Pankaj Patel (Chairman and MD, Zydus Cadila) will step down and Rashesh Shah (Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Group) will take charge.
The AGM, with the theme 'Indian Business in a New India', will also be addressed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 14 December. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will also address a special session.
Four state finance ministers Sushil Modi, also the deputy chief minister of Bihar; Amit Mitra of West Bengal, Thomas Isaac of Kerala and Haseeb Drabu of Jammu & Kashmir will talk about GST, which was ushered in the country on July 1.
In a statement, Ficci said it is India's oldest and largest business chamber with membership across the country and all sectors of the economy. Ficci was launched in 1927 on the advice of Mahatma Gandhi to industry leaders Ghanshyam Das Birla and JRD Tata.
Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 01:09 pm | Updated Date: Dec 14, 2017 03:49 pm
