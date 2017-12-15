Exports jump 30.55% to $26.19 bn in November; trade deficit widens to $13.82 bn

New Delhi: India's exports rose 30.55 percent to $26.19 billion in November, reversing the decline witnessed in October, helped by robust growth in shipments of gems and jewellery and engineering goods.
Exports had witnessed a decline of 1.12 percent to $23 billion in October this year, retreating from a six-month high growth rate in September.
On year-on-year basis, the country's outward shipments in November 2016 stood at $20.06 billion.
Imports too grew 19.61 percent to $40 billion in November from $33.46 billion in the same month last year, the Commerce Ministry data released on Friday showed.
The trade deficit widened to $13.82 billion as against $13.39 billion in November 2016.
Meanwhile, gold imports dropped by 25.96 percent to $3.26 billion last month.
Oil imports and non-oil imports in November grew 39.14 percent and 14.57 percent to $9.55 billion and $30.47 billion respectively.
Cumulative exports during April-November 2017-18 increased by 12.01 percent to $196.48 billion, while imports grew 21.85 percent to $296.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of nearly $100 billion.
In November, gems and jewellery, drugs and pharmaceuticals, organic and inorganic chemicals and engineering exports grew by 32.69 percent, 13.39 percent, 54.28 percent and 43.76 percent, respectively.
Published Date: Dec 15, 2017 07:18 pm | Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017 07:18 pm