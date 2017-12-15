Exports jump 30.55% to $26.19 bn in November; trade deficit widens to $13.82 bn

New Delhi: India's exports rose 30.55 percent to $26.19 billion in November, reversing the decline witnessed in October, helped by robust growth in shipments of gems and jewellery and engineering goods.

Exports had witnessed a decline of 1.12 percent to $23 billion in October this year, retreating from a six-month high growth rate in September.

On year-on-year basis, the country's outward shipments in November 2016 stood at $20.06 billion.

Imports too grew 19.61 percent to $40 billion in November from $33.46 billion in the same month last year, the Commerce Ministry data released on Friday showed.

The trade deficit widened to $13.82 billion as against $13.39 billion in November 2016.

Meanwhile, gold imports dropped by 25.96 percent to $3.26 billion last month.

Oil imports and non-oil imports in November grew 39.14 percent and 14.57 percent to $9.55 billion and $30.47 billion respectively.

Cumulative exports during April-November 2017-18 increased by 12.01 percent to $196.48 billion, while imports grew 21.85 percent to $296.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of nearly $100 billion.

In November, gems and jewellery, drugs and pharmaceuticals, organic and inorganic chemicals and engineering exports grew by 32.69 percent, 13.39 percent, 54.28 percent and 43.76 percent, respectively.