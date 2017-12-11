'Engine ke Superstars': Delhi event felicitates driven automobile mechanics from across India

Million of cars are added to Indian roads each year. That's billions of moving parts working in perfect harmony day and night, through rain and sunshine. The ones responsible to keep this behemoth working efficiently often go unnoticed and underappreciated.

We trust them blindly with our precious cars. Their experience and passion for automobiles are what makes them a 'superstar'. Total Oil India, in partnership with Overdrive and Firstpost, decided to recognise and appreciate the much deserving automobile technicians all over India for their hard work and ingenuity in keeping our cars running without a hitch with a special event called 'Total Quartz Engine Ke Superstars'.

More than 200 working automobile technicians (mechanics) were invited to the Piccadily Hotel in New Delhi on Sunday to acknowledge their sheer commitment to delivering the best in class service to the customers. They were hosted over a gala dinner with live performances by a renowned stand-up comic and radio personalities.

"As you may have experienced, a mechanic is someone whom we trust with our car and ultimately, the safety of our family. They always have a solution to whatever problem our car is facing and somehow always manage to fix it in time,"

"Total Quartz Engine Ke Superstar is India’s first ever platform acknowledging their sheer commitment to delivering best in class service to the customers. The first chapter of this platform was unveiled and will witness about 100 garages being felicitated across categories like maintaining safety standards, service quality, eco-friendly processes, hygiene and overall customer service," a statement by Total Oil India said.

The event was attended by Shubhabrata Marmar, editor, Overdrive; BV Rao, editor, Firstpost; Azim Lalani, business head, Firstpost; Gayatri Ojha, vice-president, Sales & Marketing, Total Oil India; Sanjay Dhakkal, national business development manager, aftermarket sales, Total Oil India, Pramod Panwar, zonal head, Total Oil India, Sahil Shridhar, brand manager, passenger car motor oil, Total Oil India.

Addressing the technicians, Pramod Panwar, said: "Doctors and mechanics have a lot of similarities. Mechanics are always upgrading their skills and arming themselves with the latest technology so that the common man doesn't face any discomfort while commuting on the roads."

The addresses were punctuated with several light-hearted moments and an entertainment act by Siraj Khan, a renowned stand-up comedian. The act was followed by an engagement session by the event's radio partner Fever 104 FM's 'Dilli Ke Do Dabbang' RJ Addy and RJ Syd.

Gayatri Ojha said that the mechanics were an engine's superstars and that they should tell their family just that. While Venkat Rao said that a mechanic's profession was 'the most trustworthy profession'.

Following the addresses and the live entertainment, the guests were felicitated for their commitment to the cause. Watch the full event below: