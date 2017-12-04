Energy efficient fans to cost less under UJALA scheme, to be available at Rs 1,110, claims EESL

With the reduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab for fans from 28 percent to 18 percent, the price of energy efficient fans distributed under the Government of India’s Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme have been revised. The 5-star rated fans will now be available at Rs 1,110 only, according to a press release.

Under UJALA programme, the BEE 5-star rated energy efficient fans being distributed by EESL are of 50 watts, which are 30 percent more efficient than the fans available in the retail market. The energy efficient fans under UJALA comes with a 2.5 year technical warranty. However, the prices will remain constant for 9W LED bulbs and 20W LED tube light at Rs 70 and Rs 220 respectively, with a three-year free replacement warranty.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the implementation agency for the Government of India’s UJALA programme has asked consumers not to pay any additional amount other than the MRP rates printed on the package.

Further EESL procurements conform to BIS specification and it conducts appropriate quality checks right from the bidding stage to the field level. EESL also has a stringent complaint redressal mechanism wherein consumers can write to us on Twitter and Facebook - for Twitter @EESL_India and for Facebook @EESLIndia for registering complaints.

The official EESL complaint registration email ID is helpline@eesl.co.in. Consumers can also register their complaints at the EESL complaint logging portal - http://support.eeslindia.org/.

EESL, under the administration of Ministry of Power, Government of India, is working towards mainstreaming energy efficiency and is implementing the world’s largest energy efficiency portfolio in the country. By 2020, it seeks to be a Rs 10,000 crore company putting together all the programmes of EESL

The UJALA scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5 January, 2015 with a target of replacing 77 crore inefficient bulbs with Energy Efficient LED Bulbs by March, 2019. Currently, over 27.63 crore LED bulbs, 41.74 lakh tube lights and 14 lakh fans have already been distributed in the country. This has led to annual energy savings of more than 3,623 crore kWh and resulting in avoidance of over 7,304 MW of peak demand. The estimated cumulative cost reduction in bills of consumers, per year is Rs 14,470 crores and has also helped in reduction of 2.93 crore tonnes of CO2 per annum, according to a press release.