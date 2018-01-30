Economic Survey 2018: Make in India 2.0 to focus on 10 champion sectors to spur manufacturing, job creation

New Delhi: Make in India 2.0 will accord renewed focus on ten champion sectors, including capital goods, auto, defence, pharma and renewable energy to push growth in manufacturing and generate job opportunities, the Economic Survey said on Monday.

The government has identified these sectors which have the potential to become global champions and drive double-digit growth in manufacturing, the survey said. The other sectors are biotechnology, chemicals, electronic system design and manufacturing, leather, textiles, food processing, gems & jewellery, construction, shipping and railways.

"The sectors have been identified for renewed focus under the Make in India version 2.0," it added. The 'Make in India' programme was launched on 25 September, 2014 with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing, research and innovation and integral part of the global supply chain.