EazyDiner, TripAdvisor collaborate to improve restaurant discovery, reservations

New Delhi: EazyDiner, Indias online restaurant booking platform, and TripAdvisor, one of the worlds largest travel sites, will collaborate to power instant reservations for over 2,200 leading restaurants across India.

"This partnership will make restaurant discovery and reservations more convenient for Indians travelling domestically, whilst also enabling global travellers to find and confidently book tables at some of India's best restaurants when they visit the country," a statement said.

TripAdvisor users, domestic as well as international, will be able to easily make restaurant reservations in India and at the same time EazyDiner will be able to activate the inbound travel market through TripAdvisor's global reach - the restaurant reviews and ratings being available on its site and app, the statement said.

The collaboration also includes displaying TripAdvisor ratings and reviews on the EazyDiner platform as well as collecting restaurant reviews through its user base.

"This collaboration with EazyDiner will be great for travellers who want to easily find and discover great places to eat in India, and who want to be confident that they will be guaranteed a table of their choice. Most importantly, they can now also be confident with the insights and advice from the millions on TripAdvisor, that they will have a great meal," Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India said.

"The response to EazyDiner has been phenomenal and we are pleasantly surprised as to how people have embraced a new way to make restaurant reservations," Rohit Dasgupta, Co-Founder and CEO, EazyDiner, said.