Dena Bank digitises Gulabpura village in Gujarat; activates savings a/cs via Aadhaar

Dena Bank has transformed Gulabpura, near Ahmedabad, into a completely digital payment-enabled village by networking the entire village through digital equipment for information sharing and cashless payment transactions. Each villager has been educated and trained to use cashless and digital payments mode.

The bank has been working on the digitisation programme for several months. It also has plans to initiate similar digital village concept in 25 more locations by March 2017 and is targeting a total of 100 such villages in the near future.

Dena Bank has activated the savings accounts of Gulabpura residents through Aadhar seeding process and linked RuPay cards holders with the bank’s branch coordinators.

It has provided point-of-sale (POS) machines to a fair price shop and also facilitated them to accept payment via e-wallet, using QR code or mobile number. Most shops have been identified and provided Dena Easy POS and small shopkeepers have been educated in e-payment methods and helped to download e-wallet application, a statement from the bank said.

There is a milk collection centre in the village and all the members and collection centres have accounts in the Bank. This centre has applied for POS machine. Bank Mitras have played a major role in opening bank accounts and activation of RuPay Cards.

The bank undertook the digital awareness message among the villagers with the help of Nukkad Natak in which the volunteers showcased various ways in which day-to-day transactions can be done by digital means.