'Demonetisation was a political gain': Twitterati criticises Narendra Modi, remembers 'real economist' Manmohan Singh

As soon as the Reserve Bank of India released its annual report, saying that 99 percent of the scrapped notes were returned to the system by way of deposits by the public, the critics of demonetisation finally have the official evidence to say "I told you so."

Though no authorities have yet acknowledged the failure of the move, the RBI proves so. As per the data released by the RBI in its annual report on Wednesday, of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore of notes taken out of circulation with demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on 8 November, Rs 15.28 lakh crore returned to the system.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan writes for Firstpost, the theory of black money stashed in cash outside the formal system that isn’t accounted in any manner getting extinguished falls flat. The new data has given a weapon to Twitterati to criticise the government and the move. Some are even reminiscing about the days of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who is a "real economist".

Meanwhile, political parties are also having a field day opposing what they have opposed since the beginning. With the RBI data, they have official figures to back their displeasure.

