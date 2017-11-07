Arun Jaitley press briefing on demonetisation highlights: Coming generations will have an honest system to live in, says Arun Jaitley on note ban

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday described India's biggest-ever note ban a year ago as a watershed moment in the country's economic history, saying it has provided the next generation with a fair and honest system to live in. On the eve of the first anniversary of the decision to invalidate 86 per cent of the currency in circulation, Jaitley said the move has met its objective of reducing cash in the economy, ending anonymity of cash, bringing in more individuals in the tax net and dealing a body blow to black money.
In a 1,843 word blog, A Year After Demonetisation, he said that November 8, 2016 "signifies the resolve of this Government to cure the country from dreaded disease of black money."
"November 8, 2016 would be remembered as a watershed moment in the history of Indian economy," he said. "In an overall analysis, it would not be wrong to say that country has moved on to a much cleaner, transparent and honest financial system."
The benefits may not yet be visible to some people, he said, adding that the next generation will view the post- November, 2016 economic development with a great sense of pride as it has provided them a fair and honest system to live in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8 last year announced the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to combat corruption, black money, terrorism and fake currency. Of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore worth of notes withdrawn from the circulation, Rs 15.28 lakh crore had been deposited back as on June 30, 2017. Currency worth Rs 17.77 lakh crore was in circulation on November 8 last year. Jaitley said that post the note ban, the currency in circulation is less by Rs 3.89 lakh crore, which has met the objective of less cash economy so as to reduce the flow of black money in the system.
"With the return of Rs 15.28 lakh crore in the formal banking system, almost entire cash holding of the economy now has an address. It is no more anonymous," he said, adding that from this inflow, the suspicious transactions under the radar range from Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Rs 1.7 lakh crore. The tax administration and other enforcement agencies are using big data analytics to crack down on suspicious transactions, he said. Undisclosed income admitted and detected, taken together, amounts to Rs 29,213 crore, which is close to 18 per cent of the amount involved in suspicious transactions, he said. Also, he added, the removal of anonymity with currency has led to 56 lakh new individual tax payers filing returns this year till August 5, self-assessment tax (voluntary payment by tax payers at the time of filing return) paid by non-corporate entities increased by 34.25 per cent.
With increase in tax base and bringing back undisclosed income into the formal economy, the amount of Advance Tax paid by non-corporate tax payers during the current year has also increased by about 42 per cent, Jaitley said.
"The leads gathered due to data collected during demonetisation period have led to identification of 2.97 lakh suspect shell companies," he said, adding that 2.24 lakh companies have been de-registered. Further actions were taken to stop operations of bank accounts of these struck off companies. Actions are also being taken for freezing their bank accounts and debarring their directors from being on board of any company. Jaitley said that out of the struck off companies, 28,088 had deposited and withdrawn Rs 10,200 crore from 49,910 bank accounts from November 9, 2016 till the date of being struck off. Simultaneously, Income Tax Department has taken action against more than 1,150 shell companies which were used as conduits by over 22,000 beneficiaries to launder more than Rs 13,300 crore. Also, SEBI has introduced a Graded Surveillance Measure at stock exchanges.
The Finance Minister said demonetisation appears to have led to an acceleration in the financialisation of savings.
"In parallel, there is a shift towards greater formalisation of the economy in the near term aided by the introduction of Good and Services Tax (GST)," he said. Jaitley said demonetisation also led to a big leap in digital payments. As many as 110 crore transactions, valued at around Rs 3.3 lakh crore -- and another 240 crore transactions, valued a Rs 3.3 lakh crore -- were carried out through credit cards and debit cards respectively. The value of transactions for debit and credit cards, in contrast, was Rs 1.6 lakh crore and Rs 2.4 lakh crore respectively during 2015-16. The value of transactions with pre-paid instruments has also increased.
With higher level of formalisation, workers have got social security benefits as reflected in large increase in opening of bank accounts for workers, enrolment in EPF and ESIC. "The reduction in incidences of stone pelting, protests in J&K and naxal activities in LWE affected districts are also attributed to the impact of demonetisation as these miscreants have run out of cash," he said. "Their access to fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) was also restricted."
Did Narendra Modi think that black money is a stash that can be raided?
Year on, the question that still haunts the common man is: why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi take the step?
There has not been a clear answer to the question on why the ban was imposed. There were certain objectives the prime minister explained in the speech on 8 November, 2016. However, the narrative kept changing. From curbing black money, corruption and terror funding, the objective later changed to digitisation of the economy.
So what exactly was the reason? The government seems to be as clueless as the common man.
Noted economist Jean Dreze has an explanation for this. "Today, my hunch is that he meant what he said on 8 November last year. He really believed in the myth that black money is a gigantic hoard of cash, waiting to be raided," Dreze said in an email interaction with Firstpost.
Yechury says 'job losses, lives and livelihoods destroyed as the poorest of the poor were hit by Jumlanomics'
As note bandi finishes a year, Opposition leaders shared toons and messages on social media. Senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted out several messages criticising the move which came a year ago and said, "If unreturned money from cooperative banks, Bhutan and Nepal taken in, more than 100% of demonetised currency would have returned. Black money converted to White courtesy demonetisation, and govt paying interest on laundered money."
China is not India, says Rahul Gandhi
On demonetisation anniversary, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi wrote a searing oped in Financial Times. The article criticised note ban and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political and economic policies.
Here are a few excerpts from the article:
Mamata demands probe into 'big scam' demonetisation
In a Facebook post, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre over the demonetisation drive and said, "Demonetisation is a big scam. I repeat, demonetisation is a big scam. If thorough investigation is conducted, this will be proved. Demonetisation was not to combat black money. It was only to convert black money into white money for vested interests of political party in power."
'Idea that illicit earnings are stashed away in an accumulating hoard is a source of endless confusion'
Jean Dreze told Firstpost that he questioned the real objective behind demonetisation.
"Various hypotheses have been put forward. None of them really explain why the prime minister would want to take this sort of risk with the economy. Today, my hunch is that he meant what he said on 8 November last year. He really believed in the myth that black money is a gigantic hoard of cash, waiting to be raided."
"In economics, black money essentially refers to illicit earnings. That is a flow, not a stock. Illicit earnings do not stay still and accumulate, like a hoard. They are used to buy Jaguars, shop in Dubai, fund lavish weddings and so on. In the process, black money gets laundered, so to speak. The wrong idea that illicit earnings are stashed away in an accumulating hoard is a source of endless confusion. At any particular point of time, of course, some black money is held in cash. But launching a one-off strike on that cash residual does very little to stem the flow of illicit earnings. It’s like a swipe of the mop under the running tap."
The objectives outlined by Modi in his speech of 8 November, 2016 have certainly not been met: Jean Dreze
Development economist Jean Dreze had famously warned that "demonetisation in a booming economy is like shooting at the tyres of a racing car". A year on, it seems his caution has come true. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the GDP growth slowed to a three-year low of 5.7 percent due to twin effect of goods services tax and note ban.
Firstpost did an email interview with Dreze. Here are the excerpts:
FP: It’s been a year since demonetisation. Do you see it as a success or as a failure?
Dreze: I think that it is best to be frank about demonetisation and admit that it was a goof-up. The objectives outlined by the prime minister in his speech of 8 November 2016 have certainly not been met. If there were other objectives, let him spell them out. Otherwise, let him accept that it was a blunder.
Shashi Tharoor tweets
Were the inconveniences worth it in the fight against black money?
In coming to terms with the fact that the announcement made 86.4 percent of Indian currency worthless, one of the queries posed to respondents was related to whether they felt the hardships they were suffering were worth it in the battle against black money. This was the second question to be put forward to respondents across 23 states and over 400 Lok Sabha constituencies over the process of six waves.
How much of a problem was the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes?
This is the first in a series of five big questions asked after the announcement of demonetisation on 8 November, 2016. C-Voter conducted opinion polls over the course of six waves in order to map out the trajectory of opinions over time. Here is the first set of findings of the C-Voter Tracking Poll on Demonetisation.
Piyush Goyal tweets says demonetisation has pushed India towards a transparent, formal economy
Demonetisation effect? Ravi Shankar Prasad says prostitution has nosedived, thanks to note ban
On the eve of the first anniversary of demonetisation, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today claimed that flesh trade and trafficking of women had reduced substantially in the country due to the move. He also claimed that the economic move brought down the number of stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir and put a check on Naxal activities.
"Flesh trade has nosedived in India. Trafficking of women and girls has gone down considerably," the law minister told reporters here while listing the "achievements of demonetisation", a day before the Congress-led opposition's proposed "Black Day" protest. "Due to the flesh trade, a huge amount of cash used to flow to Nepal and Bangladesh...Notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 (now junked) were used to make payments in the flesh trade, which has now come down," he said.
Narendra Modi tweets on demonetisation anniversary, says 125 crore Indians "fought and WON"
In a series of tweets, Modi on Wednesday "congratulated" the people of the country who "fought a decisive battle and WON." The prime minister sent out four tweets asking Twitterati, "What do you feel about the efforts to uproot corruption & black money."
'I bow to the people of India'
"I bow to the people of India for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the Government to eradicate corruption and black money," tweets Modi.
Why demonetisation was a political move rather than an economic reform
A year on, as the economy still grapples with the negative impacts of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, one thing is becoming loud and clear: it was a political move not an economic reform.
As this Firstpost article notes, it did definitely give political dividends for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.
"This was Modi's biggest political gamble ever since he came to power at the Centre in 2014. Modi sold demonetisation as the big war of poor on the undeserving rich in the society. Rallies after rallies, Modi called upon the middle class and the poor to suffer pain to achieve the larger objective of a cleaner, transparent society," he says.
It has to be remembered that there is no sufficient data made available in the public domain to do an economic analysis.
It is not even clear why the government took a decision to ban the high value notes. Was there any evidence of an increase in terror funding using fake currency? Was there a sudden surge in generation of black money?
As long as the authorities - the RBI and various government departments - continue to stonewall all the RTI applications, demonetization will continue to be the most politically-motivated economic decision.
Narendra Modi tweets video encapsulating benefits of demonetisation
Congress organises marathon to mark 'Black Day'
Youth Congress members outside RBI office
RECAP: Arun Jaitley addresses media
A timeline of Narendra Modi's grand Indian currency show
On 8 November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the biggest-ever demonetisation exercise India has ever seen by abruptly withdrawing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from public use in a bid to clamp down on black money, fake currency menace, terror funding and corruption.
Modi said there are certain exemptions for the first 72 hours, including permission to use old currency in government hospitals, for buying fuel, medicines, train tickets, airline tickets, in government buses and for paying utility bills.
Exchange of notes were initially allowed up to Rs 4,000 while cash withdrawal at ATMs was capped at Rs 2,000 per card per day and withdrawal at banks were allowed with a limit of Rs 10,000 per day and Rs 20,000 per week. Since then, rules have changed many times.
Read the full story here
Congress says demonetisation anti-people, BJP says it has cleaned economy
Calling demonetisation "anti-people", the Congress and several Opposition parties will hold protests against note ban in several parts of the country.
Unfazed by the opposition criticism, the BJP has claimed deminetisation led to a cleaner economy.
BJP-Congress face-off over noteban
The BJP and the Congress-led opposition will face off over demonetisation when the ruling party observes 'anti-black money day' and the latter a 'black day' to mark the first anniversary of the announcement of the exercise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP leaders, including many Union ministers, will fan out across the country to highlight the "benefits" of demonetisation. on the first anniversary of the exercise.
This attitude of suspecting everyone to be a thief or anti national is damaging to the democratic discourse: Manmohan Singh in Ahmedabad
Demonetisation was short-term pain for long-term gain: Rajnath Singh
NIA seized old notes worth Rs 36 Crore from Kashmir as govt claims note ban throttled terrorism
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday claimed it had seized nearly Rs 36.5 crore in demonetised notes during its probe into the Kashmir terror funding case.
"We have seized demonetised currency of face value Rs 36,34,78,500 and arrested nine persons in this connection in the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case," the NIA said.
However, details of the seizure were not known immediately or whether the arrests included separatist leaders and Kashmiri businessmen who are in Tihar Jail on charges of terror funding.
Watch: One Year Of Demonetisation - A Look Back At The Timeline
Highest ever unearthing of black money has taken place in India after demonetisation: Prasad
UPA delayed implementation, while BJP worked for a more honest India: Prasad
Law Minsiter Ravi Shankar Prasad brief media on demonetisation
Manmohan Singh should compare India's global credibility under BJP and UPA regimes: Jaitley
Due process will be followed on Paradise Papers: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the due process under the Income Tax act will be followed in the revelations made under Paradise Papers. He said appropriate action will be taken against the guilty after the due investigation.
Next generation will get honest system to live in: Arun Jaitley on demonetisation
Describing demonetisation as a watershed moment in the country's economic history, Jaitley said the move has met its objective of reducing cash in the economy, ending anonymity of cash, bringing in more individuals in the tax net and dealing a body blow to black money.
The benefits may not yet be visible to some people, he said, adding that the next generation will view the post- November, 2016 economic development with a great sense of pride as it has provided them a fair and honest system to live in.
Congress objective to serve one family: Arun Jaitley
The status quo in Indian economy needed to be shaken: Arun Jaitley
Indian Economy suffered from a policy paralysis under the UPA rule for the last ten years. It was the BJP that had shaken the status quo. Until last year, it was the norm that cash would be the predominant mode of transaction in our economy. This was changed after demonetisation.
DeMo a watershed moment: Arun Jaitley
Addressing a press conference, just a day before the first anniversary of demonetisation, Jaitley said that the announcement of the note ban was a watershed moment in India's economy. He said that it was important that the government remained undaunted of the criticism, because it was natural for people to be skeptical of new things.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference ahead of DeMo anniversary
11:50 (IST)
11:46 (IST)
11:19 (IST)
10:13 (IST)
10:07 (IST)
10:00 (IST)
09:52 (IST)
09:49 (IST)
09:47 (IST)
09:41 (IST)
09:33 (IST)
09:29 (IST)
Prithviraj Chavan demands parliamentary panel probe into ‘real intention’
Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday demanded a probe by a joint parliamentary committee to ascertain the "real intention" behind the Centre's demonetisation exercise.
"As time passed after demonetisation, a different scenario came up, contradicting the initial claims made by the prime minister on November 8 (last year), while announcing the exercise. This was an impulsive decision which hurt the country to no ends," Chavan told PTI.
He alleged that after it became clear that the initial claims put forward as reasons behind the decision to scrap high-value currency notes did not prove to be true, the goalpost was shifted.
"After the RBI said that all the money had come back into the system, Jaitleyji (Finance Minister Arun Jaitley) had said the intention behind demonetisation was digitisation. Now the question that arises is, was the prime minister aware of the real intention or was he kept in the dark," Chavan said.
"There should be a probe by a joint parliamentary committee to ascertain whether the prime minister knew that the real intention (behind demonetisation) was digitisation or was he also kept in the dark about the whole process and its repercussions," he added. — PTI
09:20 (IST)
08:49 (IST)
08:45 (IST)
08:34 (IST)
08:34 (IST)
08:23 (IST)
08:13 (IST)
08:06 (IST)
08:05 (IST)
07:56 (IST)
One Year Ago: Modi's Speech On Discontinuation Of Rs 500 And Rs 1,000 Bank Notes
My dear citizens,
I hope you ended the festive season of Diwali with joy and new hope. Today, I will be speaking to you about some critical issues and important decisions. Today I want to make a special request to all of you. You may recall the economic situation in May 2014 when you entrusted us with an onerous responsibility. In the context of BRICS, it was being said that the "I" in BRICS was shaky. Since then, we had two years of severe drought. Yet, in the last two and a half years with the support of 125 crore Indians, India has become the "bright spot" in the global economy. It is not just we who are saying this; it is being stated by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
In this effort for development, our motto has been 'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas': We are with all citizens and for development of all citizens. This Government is dedicated to the poor. It will remain dedicated to them. In our fight against poverty, our main thrust has been to empower the poor, and make them active participants in the benefits of economic progress.
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana,
the Jan Suraksha Yojana,
the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana for small enterprises,
the Stand-up India programme for Dalits, Adivasis and Women,
the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme for gas connections in the homes of the poor,
the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana to protect the income of farmers,
the Soil Health Card Scheme to ensure the best possible yield from farmers' fields,
and the e-NAM National Market Place scheme to ensure farmers get the right price for their produce
—these are all reflections of this approach.
In the past decades, the spectre of corruption and black money has grown. It has weakened the effort to remove poverty. On the one hand, we are now No. 1 in the rate of economic growth. But on the other hand, we were ranked close to one hundred in the global corruption perceptions ranking two years back. In spite of many steps taken, we have only been able to reach a ranking of seventy-six now. Of course, there is improvement. This shows the extent to which corruption and black money have spread their tentacles.
The evil of corruption has been spread by certain sections of society for their selfish interest. They have ignored the poor and cornered benefits. Some people have misused their office for personal gain. On the other hand, honest people have fought against this evil. Crores of common men and women have lived lives of integrity. We hear about poor auto-rickshaw drivers returning gold ornaments left in the vehicles to their rightful owners. We hear about taxi drivers who take pains to locate the owners of cell phones left behind. We hear of vegetable vendors who return excess money given by customers.
There comes a time in the history of a country's development when a need is felt for a strong and decisive step. For years, this country has felt that corruption, black money and terrorism are festering sores, holding us back in the race towards development.
Terrorism is a frightening threat. So many have lost their lives because of it. But have you ever thought about how these terrorists get their money? Enemies from across the border run their operations using fake currency notes. This has been going on for years. Many times, those using fake five hundred and thousand rupee notes have been caught and many such notes have been seized.
Brothers and sisters,
On the one hand is the problem of terrorism; on the other is the challenge posed by corruption and black money. We began our battle against corruption by setting up an SIT headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, immediately upon taking office. Since then
• a law was passed in 2015 for disclosure of foreign black money;
• agreements with many countries, including the USA, have been made to add provisions for sharing banking information;
• a strict law has come into force from August 2016 to curb benami transactions, which are used to deploy black money earned through corruption;
• a scheme was introduced for declaring black money after paying a stiff penalty;
My dear countrymen,
Through all these efforts, in the last two and a half years, we have brought into the open nearly 1 lakh 25 thousand crore rupees of black money belonging to the corrupt. Honest citizens want this fight against corruption, black money, benami property, terrorism and counterfeiting to continue. Which honest citizen would not be pained by reports of crores worth of currency notes stashed under the beds of government officers? Or by reports of cash found in gunny bags?
The magnitude of cash in circulation is directly linked to the level of corruption. Inflation becomes worse through the deployment of cash earned in corrupt ways. The poor have to bear the brunt of this. It has a direct effect on the purchasing power of the poor and the middle class. You may yourself have experienced when buying land or a house, that apart from the amount paid by cheque, a large amount is demanded in cash. This creates problems for an honest person in buying property. The misuse of cash has led to artificial increase in the cost of goods and services like houses, land, higher education, health care and so on.
High circulation of cash also strengthens the hawala trade which is directly connected to black money and illegal trade in weapons. Debate on the role of black money in elections has been going on for years.
Brothers and sisters,
To break the grip of corruption and black money, we have decided that the five hundred rupee and thousand rupee currency notes presently in use will no longer be legal tender from midnight tonight, that is 8th November 2016. This means that these notes will not be acceptable for transactions from midnight onwards. The five hundred and thousand rupee notes hoarded by anti-national and anti-social elements will become just worthless pieces of paper. The rights and the interests of honest, hard-working people will be fully protected. Let me assure you that notes of one hundred, fifty, twenty, ten, five, two and one rupee and all coins will remain legal tender and will not be affected.
This step will strengthen the hands of the common man in the fight against corruption, black money and fake currency. To minimise the difficulties of citizens in the coming days, several steps are being taken.
1. Persons holding old notes of five hundred or one thousand rupees can deposit these notes in their bank or post office accounts from 10th November till close of banking hours on 30th December 2016 without any limit.
2. Thus you will have 50 days to deposit your notes and there is no need for panic.
3. Your money will remain yours. You need have no worry on this point.
4. After depositing your money in your account, you can draw it when you need it.
5. Keeping in mind the supply of new notes, in the first few days, there will be a limit of ten thousand rupees per day and twenty thousand rupees per week. This limit will be increased in the coming days.
6. Apart from depositing your notes in your bank account, another facility will also be there.
7. For your immediate needs, you can go to any bank, head post office or sub post office, show your identity proof like Aadhaar card, voter card, ration card, passport, PAN card or other approved proofs, and exchange your old five hundred or thousand rupee notes for new notes.
8. From 10th November till 24th November the limit for such exchange will be four thousand rupees. From 25th November till 30th December, the limit will be increased.
9. There may be some who, for some reason, are not able to deposit their old five hundred or thousand rupee notes by 30th December 2016.
10. They can go to specified offices of the Reserve Bank of India up to 31st March 2017 and deposit the notes after submitting a declaration form.
11. On 9th November and in some places on 10th November also, ATMs will not work. In the first few days, there will be a limit of two thousand rupees per day per card.
12. This will be raised to four thousand rupees later.
13. Five hundred and thousand rupee notes will not be legal tender from midnight. However for humanitarian reasons, to reduce hardship to citizens, some special arrangements have been made for the first 72 hours, that is till midnight on 11th November.
14. During this period, government hospitals will continue to accept five hundred and thousand rupee notes for payment.
15. This is for the benefit of those families whose members may be unwell.
16. Pharmacies in government hospitals will also accept these notes for buying medicines with doctors' prescription.
17. For 72 hours, till midnight on 11th November, railway ticket booking counters, ticket counters of government buses and airline ticket counters at airports will accept the old notes for purchase of tickets. This is for the benefit of those who may be travelling at this time.
18. For 72 hours, five hundred and thousand rupee notes will be accepted also at
• Petrol, diesel and CNG gas stations authorised by public sector oil companies
• Consumer co-operative stores authorised by State or Central Government
• Milk booths authorised by State governments
• Crematoria and burial grounds.
These outlets will have to keep proper records of stock and collections.
19. Arrangements will be made at international airports for arriving and departing passengers who have five hundred or thousand rupee notes of not more than five thousand rupees, to exchange them for new notes or other legal tender.
20. Foreign tourists will be able to exchange foreign currency or old notes of not more than Rs 5000 into legal tender.
21. One more thing I would like to mention, I want to stress that in this entire exercise, there is no restriction of any kind on non-cash payments by cheques, demand drafts, debit or credit cards and electronic fund transfer.
Brothers and sisters,
In spite of all these efforts there may be temporary hardships to be faced by honest citizens. Experience tells us that ordinary citizens are always ready to make sacrifices and face difficulties for the benefit of the nation. I see that spirit when a poor widow gives up her LPG subsidy, when a retired school teacher contributes his pension to the Swacch Bharat mission, when a poor Adivasi mother sells her goats to build a toilet, when a soldier contributes 57 thousand rupees to make his village clean. I have seen that the ordinary citizen has the determination to do anything, if it will lead to the country's progress.
So, in this fight against corruption, black money, fake notes and terrorism, in this movement for purifying our country, will our people not put up with difficulties for some days? I have full confidence that every citizen will stand up and participate in this 'mahayagna'. My dear countrymen, after the festivity of Diwali, now join the nation and extend your hand in this Imandaari ka Utsav, this Pramanikta ka Parv, this celebration of integrity, this festival of credibility.
I am sure that all political parties, all governments, social services organizations, the media and indeed all sections of the society will take part in this with enthusiasm and make it a success.
My dear countrymen,
Secrecy was essential for this action. It is only now, as I speak to you, that various agencies like banks, post offices, railways, hospitals and others are being informed. The Reserve Bank, banks and post offices have to make many arrangements at very short notice. Obviously, time will be needed. Therefore all banks will be closed to the public on 9th November. This may cause some hardship to you. I have full faith that banks and post offices will successfully carry out this great task of national importance. However, I appeal to all of you to help the banks and post offices to meet this challenge with poise and determination.
My dear citizens,
From time to time, based on currency needs, the Reserve Bank with the approval of the Central Government brings out new notes of higher value. In 2014, the Reserve Bank sent a recommendation for issue of five thousand and ten thousand rupee notes. After careful consideration, this was not accepted. Now as part of this exercise, RBI's recommendation to issue two thousand rupee notes has been accepted. New notes of five hundred rupees and two thousand rupees, with completely new design will be introduced. Based on past experience, the Reserve Bank will hereafter make arrangements to limit the share of high denomination notes in the total currency in circulation.
In a country's history, there come moments when every person feels he too should be part of that moment, that he too should make his contribution to the country's progress. Such moments come but rarely. Now, we again have an opportunity where every citizen can join this mahayajna against the ills of corruption, black money and fake notes. The more help you give in this campaign, the more successful it will be.
It has been a matter of concern for all of us that corruption and black money tend to be accepted as part of life. This type of thinking has afflicted our politics, our administration and our society like an infestation of termites. None of our public institutions is free from these termites.
Time and again, I have seen that when the average citizen has to choose between accepting dishonesty and bearing inconvenience, they always choose to put up with inconvenience. They will not support dishonesty.
Once again, let me invite you to make your contribution to this grand sacrifice for cleansing our country, just as you cleaned up your surroundings during Diwali.
Let us ignore the temporary hardship
Let us join this festival of integrity and credibility
Let us enable coming generations to live their lives with dignity
Let us fight corruption and black money
Let us ensure that the nation's wealth benefits the poor
Let us enable law-abiding citizens to get their due share.
I am confident in the 125 crore people of India and I am sure country will get success.
Thank you very much. Thanks a lot.
Namaskar.
Bharat Mata Ki Jai.
07:53 (IST)
07:18 (IST)
07:12 (IST)
07:11 (IST)
Updates for 8 November begins here
07:00 (IST)
20:20 (IST)
17:26 (IST)
17:21 (IST)
16:28 (IST)
16:25 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:21 (IST)
16:14 (IST)
16:06 (IST)
16:01 (IST)
15:56 (IST)
15:52 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
15:37 (IST)
