Delhi Commission for Women urges Jaitley to make sanitary napkins tax-free

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Jaihind on Saturday urged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to make sanitary napkins "completely tax-free" under GST.

In a letter to Jaitley, Jaihind said as per the recently released GST schedule for goods, sanitary napkins have been taxed at 12 percent which will deny many access to it.

"Since menstruation is a natural phenomenon, hygiene and proper health during this period is a natural fundamental right of each female citizen of this country. However, sanitary napkins which are critical for the health and hygiene of millions of women are presently taxed.

"Through this letter, I wish to communicate the recommendation of Delhi Commission for Women to make sanitary napkins completely tax-free. This one decision of the union government shall positively impact and improve the health and hygiene of millions of women," she said.

Jaihind also noted that Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, Member of Parliament Sushmita Dev and several other leaders have already advocated making sanitary napkins tax-free.