December GST collections rise to Rs 86,703 cr from Rs 80,808 cr in November, govt says

After registering a fall for two consecutive months, GST collections gathered momentum in December, rising to Rs 86,703 crore.

"The total revenue collections under Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of December 2017 (received in December 2017/January up to 24 January,2018) rose to Rs 86,703 crore till 24 January 2018," the Finance Minsitry said in a tweet on Thursday.

Total collections under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in November had slipped for the second straight month to Rs 80,808 crore, from over Rs 83,000 crore in October. In September, it was over Rs 92,150 crore.

One crore taxpayers have been registered under GST till 24 January, 2018 of which 17.11 lakh are composition dealers which are required to file returns every quarter. 56.30 lakh GSTR 3B returns have been filed for the month of December, 2017 till 24 January, 2018, the government said.

For the composition dealers, for quarter July-September 2017, the last date of filing GSTR 4 Return was 24 December'2017. A total of 8.10 lakh returns were filed by composition dealers paying a total of Rs 335.86 crore as GST.

For the quarter October-December 2017, the last date for filing GSTR 4 return was 18 January, 2018. A total of 9.25 lakh returns were filed by composition dealers for this quarter paying a sum of Rs 421.35 crore as GST.

