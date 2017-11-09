Crucial GST Council meeting underway: Easier returns filing, tax rate cuts, sops for digital payments likely

Mumbai: The all-powerful GST Council is meeting Thursday and Friday to consider more measures to ease the pain on the businesses. The expectation is that the Council will do an almost overhaul of the tax reform after complaints of cumbersome process from small and medium businesses poured in.

Here are the measures expected tomorrow

Lower tax rates

The Council is expected to lower tax rates on a host of goods such as handmade furniture, plastic products and daily use items like shampoo. According to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who is also a member of the GST Council, tax rates on 80 percent items in the top 28 percent slab are likely to be slashed at the meeting.

"Tax rates on 80 percent of 227 items falling in top slab is likely to be reduced from 28 percent to 18 percent in the next GST council meeting. The GST fitment committee has also recommended reducing tax rates from 18 percent to 12 percent on a number of goods," Modi was quoted as saying in a PTI report. According to him, the rates have been slashed on more than 100 items so far.

In further relief to small and medium enterprises, the panel is likely to rationalise tax rates in sectors where the total incidence of taxation has gone up because the goods were earlier either exempt from excise or had attracted lower VAT rates in the previous indirect tax regime.

Easier returns filing

The Council may decide to simplify filing tax returns further. The move will help the SMEs who have been reeling under the compliance burden. The government had recently extended the due date by a month for filing of GSTR-2 to 30 November and returns-3 to 11 December. The move comes after complaints from businesses about problems in matching invoices while filing GSTR-2 on the GST Network portal. This is the first month of filing GSTR-2. Form GSTR-2 reflects purchases made by a business whereas GSTR-3 is a combination of sales and purchases. Form GSTR-2 reflects purchases made by a business whereas GSTR-3 is a combination of sales and purchases.

Incentives for digital payments

Apart from putting in place these basic and much-needed reforms in the five-tier GST structure, the Council most likely will chalk out a plan to promote digital payments which is part of government's cashless economy push. According to a report in Economic Times, the Council may take up for discussion some incentives for transactions done using the internet. An unidentified government official told ET, "There is a thinking that digital transactions need to be incentivised... The council will look at what could be done."

The Council may support merchants and customers involved in digital transactions with certain incentives so as to discourage cash payments and promote a less cash economy being promoted by the incumbent Modi government. The Council may propose credit in return and also may back certain exemptions from Central GST and State GST for transactions made electronically.

The report further adds the central government may incorporate a built-in incentive in the GST structure that will make digital payments a more viable option for merchants and customers. The Council is also likely to take a call on Merchant Discount Rates, a transaction fee levied for facilitating digital payments. At present, MDR on credit cards runs from 0.25 percent to 1 percent. There's no limit on MDR for credit cards.