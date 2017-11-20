Chidambaram says Moody's India upgrade mainly based on UPA's work, takes dig at govt for questioning methodology

Jaipur: Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday claimed that US credit rating agency Moody's upgraded India's ranking based mainly on the work done by the previous UPA government.

Moody's had on Friday upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to Baa2 with a stable outlook, citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms.

"The ranking improved not because what happened yesterday but it improved based on what happened over seven or eight years. I am happy that Moody's has raised India's ranking ... A major contribution to it was made by the UPA government and the other part of the contribution was by the present government," he told reporters here.

The senior Congress leader took a swipe at the government for writing a letter to Moody's five months ago, questioning its methodology to assess the ability of a country or company to service its debts in the medium to long run.

"Five months ago, this very government through its economic affairs secretary had written a strong letter to Moody's, saying your methodology is useless. Today, they have fallen in love with Moodys and I do not mind that," he claimed.