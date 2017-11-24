You are here:
Cheque book ban: No proposal to withdraw facility to promote digital transactions, clarifies FinMin

BusinessPTINov, 24 2017 07:35:52 IST

The finance ministry on Thursday said there is no proposal to withdraw the bank cheque book facility as part of an exercise to promote digital transaction.

Representational image. Reuters

The clarification comes in the backdrop of reports in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the central government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions.

This has been denied by the government and reaffirmed that there's no such proposal, the Ministry of Finance said in tweets.


"The Government of India has reaffirmed that there is NO proposal under consideration to withdraw the bank Cheque Book facility," said one of the tweets.

Post demonetisation, the government has been pushing digital transaction with an aim to move towards less cash society.


Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 07:35 am | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017 07:35 am


