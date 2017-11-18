Centre grants permission to display revised MRP due to reduction of rates of GST up to 31 December

On account of implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) w.e.f. 1 July, 2017, there may be instances where the retail sale price of a pre-packaged commodity is required to be changed.

In this context, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan had allowed the manufacturers or packers or importers of pre-packaged commodities to declare the revised retail sale price (MRP) in addition to the existing retail sale price, for three months w.e.f. 1 July 2017 to 30 September, 2017.

Declaration of the changed retail sale price was allowed to be made by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing, as the case may be.

Considering the requests received to extend the permission for some more time, it has been extended to display the revised MRP due to implementation of GST by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing for a further period of three months, i.e. up to 31 December, 2017.

This relaxation will also be applicable in the case of unsold stocks manufactured/ packed/ imported after 1 July, 2017 where the MRP would reduce due to reduction in the rate of GST post 1 July, 2017.

The above permission/ relaxation will be available up to 31 December, 2017.