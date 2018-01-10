You are here:
Cabinet may review FDI policy in certain sectors today, aims to provide investor-friendly climate

Business PTI Jan 10, 2018 08:03:30 IST

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is likely to review foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in certain sectors today with a view to attract more overseas funds, sources said.

The sectors, which could be considered for further relaxation, include construction and single brand retail.

According to sources, FDI policy review in various sectors is expected to figure in today's meeting of the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Representational image. Reuters

Last year, there was a proposal to permit 100 percent FDI through automatic route in single brand retail trading. Currently FDI up to 49 percent is permitted under the automatic route but beyond that limit government nod is required.

The relaxation of policy is aimed at providing investor-friendly climate to foreign players and in turn attract more FDI to boost economic growth and create jobs.

FDI during April-September this fiscal grew by 17 percent to $25.35 billion.


