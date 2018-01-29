President Ram Nath Kovind kicked off the Budget Session of the Parliament while addressing both Houses of the Parliament in a joint sitting on Monday.

During his speech, Kovind highlighted several accomplishments of the government while also championing its welfare schemes and fight against corruption. Kovind also said that he was hopeful that the Triple Talaq Bill would be passed in the Budget Session of Parliament.

"My government has brought the Triple Talaq Bill to safeguard the rights of the Muslim women. And I am hopeful that Parliament will pass the Bill," Kovind said in his address to the joint sitting of the both Houses.

He also said that the government has extended its 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme from 161 districts to 640 districts in the country.

"The government has now amended the Maternity Bill by which the women can get 'paid leave' of up to 26 weeks instead of 12 weeks. Now the women can spend more time with their newborn babies," he added.

Kovind also referred to contributions of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and said: "Babasaheb Ambedkar used to say that without economic and social democracy, political democracy is unstable."

Arun Jaitley to present Economic Survey today

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Economic Survey of India 2017-18 in the Budget Session of the Parliament today.

The Economic Survey is an annual publication of the Finance Ministry which reviews the nation’s growth over the last 12 months. It is presented to both houses of the Parliament during the Budget Session and serves as a preview of the policy recommendations that could find a place in the Union Budget that follows it.

The survey reviews all the government schemes, plans, and measures undertaken during the financial year (which is about to end) by various departments of the government, goals achieved, not achieved, as well what should be expected and focussed at in the next financial year.

The analysis is done by the Chief Economic Advisor of India. The Economic Survey 2018 was prepared by Arvind Subramanian, the current CEA.

This is the first Economic Survey done after the implementation of demonetisation and GST, and is likely to answer some of the questions that have been raised on their impacts.

What is also important to watch out for in the Economic Survey is how it addresses the growth trajectory in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowering growth forecast by a significant margin.

According to reports, the Economic Survey may also focus on the status of employment, jobs created and more.

Sumitra Mahajan asks for co-operation of all parties

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Sunday sought the cooperation of various parties for the smooth functioning of the budget session of Parliament.

Mahajan made the appeal to leaders of various parties at a dinner hosted by her, a day before the start of the budget session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various parties attended the dinner at Parliament House Library.

"We hope that the budget session of Parliament will function smoothly. Leaders of various parties have assured of their cooperation and smooth functioning of the House," she told reporters after the dinner meeting.

She said the House would have eight sittings in the first part of the budget session starting tomorrow, during which 19 out of a total of 36 hours would be devoted on the discussion on the vote of thanks to the President's address and the Union Budget for 2018-19.

The Economic Survey will be followed by the Union Budget on 1 February.

Following a recess after 9 February, Parliament will meet again from 5 March to 6 April. After the recess, she said, there would be 23 sittings and 82 hours when more discussions on the functioning of various ministries were expected.

She also said that from this session, the lists of papers to be laid and those for discussion would be of different colours to help members distinguish between the two.

