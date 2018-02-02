Budget 2018: India Inc terms Arun Jaitley's proposals as 'populist, election-oriented'

India Inc said the 'Bharat' oriented Budget with a thrust on improving the rural economy will create jobs, encourage entrepreneurship and sets the tone for future growth. Terming the Budget proposals as "populist and election-oriented", India Inc has said the finance minister's initiatives will give a further fillip to growth, especially in the hinterland.

Here's how India Inc reacted to Budget 2018

Anand Mahindra,chairman, Mahindra Group tweeted: In a populous, agrarian country, a populist, pre-election Budget can be pro-growth!

Anil Mathur, COO – Interio Division, Flagship division of Godrej & Boyce

One of the important aspects of this Budget is affordable housing. This should boost new housing across the country and improve residential space absorption. Coupled with, the rationalisation of GST for under-construction real estate to 8 percent from previous 12 percent and furniture at 18 percent from 28 percent, we see a healthy growth in the coming years for housing industry and furniture industry which trend synonymously. Also with the revision of custom rates, the government has reinforced its mission of ‘Make in India’. This is a reassuring sign to furniture manufacturers who are mostly in MSME domain.

Sunil K Goyal, Managing Director & Fund Manager, YourNest Venture Capital

The long-term capital gains on listed securities and the dividend tax on equity mutual funds is a right step to generate resources required for driving demand in rural India. With this move, the Budget has also neutralised the unfair tax regime of zero tax on the long-term capital gain on listed equities vs any other asset class like venture capital, real estate, start-ups, debt funds, etc.

Sunil Sharma, Managing Director-Sales, Sophos India & SAARC

With the rise in bitcoin’s popularity and a strong warning to act with ‘extreme caution’ and understand the significant risks of choosing to invest in cryptocurrencies, it’s no wonder 2018-19’s Budget has a special emphasis on taking measures to stop cryptocurrency circulation and explore the usage of Blockchain technology. We welcome the reduction in corporate tax as it will be a growth enabler to the entire micro and SMEs.

Tarun Bhatia, MD, Kroll

The Budget was both low profile and low risk, delivered without the intensity and drama attached with the event. While not exactly a populist Budget which some had feared, the measures announced will touch a large proportion of Indians and were tilted towards addressing the needs of the common man, especially in rural areas. With minimum selling price for kharif crop set at 1.5 times production cost, there is a clear emphasis on improving farmers income. But with fiscal deficit projected at 3.3 percent of GDP, one should expect an ongoing battle with inflation and interest rates are likely to go up. One disappointment was not providing infrastructure status to real estate.

Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, Big Basket

The Budget seems promising for the welfare of farmers, a segment that Big Basket is closely associated with. The announcement of Operation Green to boost produce will be a major enabler for players like us as we focus on organic produce in a major way. Developing and upgrading rural haats into gramin agriculture markets is another positive step.

V Srinivasan, Chairman, eMudhra

While cryptocurrencies are not recognised by the government and rightly so because of inherent risks, Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that powers instant settlements and lower costs for payments and a variety of other use cases such as land records, KYC, anti-money laundering, etc. where tamper proofing and quick dissemination of information is required. Blockchain, therefore, has huge potential in digital transformation.

Aakrit Vaish, co-founder, Haptik

Allocation of significant fund and announcing efforts to enhance research in disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics implies that the importance of adoption of such technologies has finally been taken into consideration by the government. With NITI Aayog to establish a national programme for artificial intelligence, this will not only significantly aid job creation but will also assist the government to move towards its Digital India vision.

Manoj Sharma, Director, Asia, MicroSave

The government’s move to increase Ujjwala outreach targets from 5 crores to 8 crores is a welcome step. The increase in the Budget layout has been from 2,252 crores (2017-18 RE) to 3,200 crores (2018-19). This scheme has created a lot of positivity for the government among women in rural areas and will translate into an endorsement by way of votes.

Prithviraj Kothari, MD, RiddiSiddhi Bullions

The Budget, overall, is good. The income tax and custom duty may not be too favorable for businesses, but it will certainly bring some ease for the middle class. The amendments proposed for the gold exchange and gold monetisation schemes are great. The government is planning to set up comprehensive gold policy and revamp gold monetisation scheme.

V.P Nandakumar, MD & CEO, Manappuram Finance

The Increase in minimum support price for the kharif crop is a timely boost to the rural economy earlier adversely affected by demonetisation (and GST). We can expect rural demand to see significant pick up and this will benefit companies invested in the rural economy, including gold loan NBFCs. Likewise, the increase in spending on infrastructure—outlay increased from Rs 4.94 lakh crore to almost Rs 6 lakh crore – offers compelling short term and long term benefits. Over the short term, it will be a welcome stimulus to the economy boosting demand and generating jobs, while over the long term, the addition to our infrastructure stock will ease the way for Make in India. On the other hand, the government's decision to impose long-term capital gains tax on equity investments will certainly be a dampener on FII investments into the stock market. That can have consequences not just the stock markets but potentially also for our balance of payments and forex reserves going forward.

P Venkatesh, Maveric Systems, a chennai-based technology assurance provider

The government is continuing with its thrust on building the foundations for both individual and enterprise sectors. On the individual end, the rural development, employment generation through SMEs and rural employment, education, low cost housing and health are coordinated actions and are continuing to receive attention. On the enterprise side, the investment in infrastructure, modernising agriculture and food processing, digital, financial market reforms and rationalising the corporate tax rates for mid corporates are again coordinated and continuing actions.

Varun Gera, Founder, HealthAssure, and member of the CII Health Insurance Standard

For the first time has the Budget been defined by its focus on healthcare. National Health Protection scheme, termed as the largest health programme in the world and leading to Universal Health coverage, is a welcome move given the need to focus on so far poor health statistics for majority of population. The coverage of Rs 5 lac per family is a huge jump from Rs 30,000 rupees coverage under RSBY. It is not yet clear on many fronts -- there needs to be more information on the outlay projected for this and if it would involve insurance participation, typically implementation of any health policy at such a large scale takes time and in this case we need to understand the milestones for the same, setting up of 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers by the government is a very big responsibility and undertaking, additionally an outlay of Rs 1,200 crores for this initiate seems very low.

Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, Metro Wholesale

Overall, the Budget is a socially inclusive one that has laid major emphasis on agriculture, social infrastructure, healthcare, social protection and digital transformation. The government has taken some measures towards strengthening the SME and MSME sectors. The Corporate tax rate reduced to 25 percent for companies with turnover up to Rs 250 crore in the financial year 2016-17, will also majorly boost the micro and small and medium business eco-system. This will augment the ease of starting own businesses while helping existing business also. In the backdrop of agrarian stress, the budget announced by the government has shown its resolve in continuing to provide resources to rural India. With 2000 crore corpus for agri-market development, support to organic farming, allocation of 10,000 crore to fisheries and animal husbandries related infrastructure; these measures will help in augmenting farmer’s income, improve the quality of farm produce, and employment for the farming community.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, Nearby Technologies

We applaud the Government’s vision and commitment towards digital India and the digital economy. The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has proposed a slew of measures to promote financial inclusion and make India a digital economy. Increased expenditure in infrastructure, including setting up of five lakh Wi-Fi hotspots in rural areas, will provide broadband access to five crore rural citizens extending benefits of internet and technology-enabled services to the masses. Furthermore, the proposition to double the allocation towards Digital India programme to Rs 3,073 crore in 2018-19 will give further push to the Digital India initiative.

Gagan Rai, Managing Director & CEO, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure

This is a Budget for the masses due to several reasons. Firstly, 10 crore families will receive health insurance cover. Secondly, thrust on education by teachers’ training on a mass scale. Thirdly, agriculture has been encouraged and focus would be given to double farmer income by 2022. We also welcome the measures that the Government of India plans to undertake to hasten India's movement to a digital economy. There will be significant use of Aadhaar numbers even for the businesses, as all business entities will be allotted an Aadhaar like unique ID number.