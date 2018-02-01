Budget 2018: Imported items including mobiles, footwear, motorcycles to get costly as govt hikes customs duties

New Delhi: A large number of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier as the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on these products in the Union Budget 2018-19.

However, select items such as imported raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass and raw materials and accessories of cochlear implants will become cheaper with the government today reducing import duties on these items.

The following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:

Cars and motorcycles

Mobile phones

Silver

Gold

Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry

Sunglasses

Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein

Perfumes and toilet waters

Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations

Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative

pastes and powders; dental floss

Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations,

Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery

Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays

Truck and Bus radial tyres

Silk Fabrics

Footwear

Coloured gemstones

Diamonds

Imitation jewellery

Smart watches/wearable devices

LCD/ LED TV panels

Furniture

Mattresses

Lamps

Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks

Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls

carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds

Video game consoles

Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games,swimming pools and paddling pools

Cigarette and other lighters, candles Kites

edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil

The following is the list of imported items that will become cheaper: