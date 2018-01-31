Budget 2018: Allocations for child welfare going down, govt should create a new fund to protect young ones from abuse

Children under the age of 18 accounts for more than 40 percent of India’s population. Even while India is moving on a high growth trajectory, and we are hopeful of a demographic dividend, what stops us from investing enough in children today? Why are budget trends over the years not very child-friendly? We possibly first need to introspect on what impresses us when we elect our representatives and governments.

The share of child sectors in the Union Budget has also shown a decreasing trend over the years:

• Child education budget decreased from 3.28 percent in 2014-15 to 2.48 percent in 2017-18.

• Child health and nutrition budget decreased from 1.26 percent in 2014-15 to 1.15 percent in 2017-18.

• Child protection budget has remained almost stagnant between 2014-15 and 2017-18. It was 0.04 percent in 2014-15 and was 0.06 percent in 2017-18.

The general assumption is that with the 14th Finance Commission funds are devolved and consequently there will be enhanced allocations at the state level as per their priority. However, in reality, the desired allocations have actually not happened as reflected in the table below which gives the percentage change in child budget and sectoral share in the Union Budget and some state budgets between 2014-15 and 2017-18:

Budget Union of India NCT of Delhi West Bengal Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh (Till 2016-17) Total Child Budget -19.47 5.64 -3.45 -10.33 4.73 Child Education -24.45 8.90 -4.78 -5.01 7.76 Child Health and Nutrition -8.29 -24.89 1.01 -39.40 -7.61 Child Protection 31.17 -19.23 20.35 -80.95 75

Looking at the manifestos and promises usually made before the elections, it is largely around employment and economic growth along with some assurances for the poorest to survive. A government’s performance is largely judged basis the economic growth of the country. Nevertheless, the guiding document of plans and budgets in India emphasises on human development and recommends investments in human capital. However, in reality, the focus remains on infrastructural growth for faster economic development.

Investing in human capital, particularly children, will yield results only in 10-15 years and it seems evident that the government is under pressure for immediate results that will justify their performances. When we demand more budgetary allocation for children, as much as it needs to realise the dream of the demographic dividend, let us see that these are also factored in manifestos when we choose our leaders and governments.

However, the budget exercise presents an opportunity to create a safer space for the children of India.

Among the deprived, the most vulnerable are children in street situations, whom we keep bumping in on streets and traffic signals and yet they remain invisible. According to our survey of five cities including Delhi and Kolkata, there are more than 100,000 children who live on the streets. Several thousand more are found in other cities and towns. In order to provide them with care and protection, the government needs to put in place a strategy of incremental investment in the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).

Rationalise budgets for child protection

To ensure safety and protection for all children we need to strengthen our existing protection mechanisms. As the only pan-India child protection service, the Childline(1098) needs to be given appropriate and adequate resources. It is important that allocations for Childline be made in accordance with requirements calculated from the revised financial norms of ICPS for all the states of India.

Moreover, the Child Welfare Committees appointed under the ICPS needs to meet more frequently than ever before. We suggest that the CWC meet five days a week instead of three, and the necessary budgetary provisions should be made at the rate of Rs 1,500 per sitting per member.

Focus on safety in schools

According to District Information System For Education, most of the one million-odd government schools are located in rural and semi-rural areas. Many of them lie in zones that face annual floods and other natural disasters, and often it is these school buildings that turn into a refuge for disaster-affected families. Which is a fine choice, since, lives need to be saved and shelter and rations have to be provided (the supplies meant for mid-day meal are often used for this purpose). However, these recurring emergencies have left thousands of schools unsafe and unfit for education.

In Assam alone, nearly 5,000 schools have been found to be unsafe. Accounting for 29 percent of all government schools in the state, these schools don’t conform to required safety norms. Similarly, schools in Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are prone to recurring natural disasters and manifest a change in strategy.

Children also need to be protected from physical and emotional abuse just as much as from dangerously crumbling school buildings and infrastructure. In Maharashtra for instance, dozens of tribal children enrolled in government-run residential schools die every year because of causes like snake bites and drowning. Safety of children in schools is a big and emerging concern and needs government’s urgent attention.

To ensure that school buildings remain ‘fit’ appropriate allocations for repair and maintenance need to be made in the upcoming Budget. Presently, operation and maintenance of schools account for only 0.7 percent of the recurrent requirement under existing norms. However, the least that could be done to ensure for schools which fall in disaster-prone areas to remain functional is to allocate contingency funds at the panchayat level. This will allow the panchayat to undertake repairs and other maintenance work to keep the schools structurally safe for children. Going beyond the physical safety of school buildings, the government also needs to make a separate budget line item for recurring expenses towards water, sanitation and hygiene under school grants (these should not be used for any other activity). The financial norm worked out at a conservative estimate is Rs 12,000 per year per school. This could be spent by the School Management Committees (SMC) as per the local requirements.

To curb child abuse, the government must create a separate budget line item under school grants for training on child abuse. This training can be conducted through SMC in collaboration with Child Rights Committees, Child Protection Committees, Child Welfare Committees(CWCs) and District Child Protection Units(DCPU). The financial norm worked out at a conservative estimate would amount to nearly Rs 15,000 per year per school. In addition, the government should make an allocation of Rs 6,000 per school per month for schools in rural areas towards honorarium of office-cum-safety staff who will work under the supervision of SMC and CPC.

Lastly, a child-friendly budget should have two purposes: it should provide an analytical resource for civil society advocacy groups involved in promoting rights of children; and secondly, it should provide policymakers and legislators with the required information to consider particular needs of children. This will enable decision-makers to know of strategy impacts when developing child-friendly programmes.

The author is General Manager, Policy and Advocacy, Save the Children.