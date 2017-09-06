BSNL launches data-centric plan for Rs 429, to provide 90 GB data and unlimited calls for 90 days

State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a voice and data centric plan for Rs 429, which will provide unlimited voice calling and 1 GB data per day for a period of 90 days, for prepaid mobile services.

This plan will give free voice (local/STD) on any network and 90 GB data (1 GB per day) for 90 days on pan-India basis (except Kerala Circle), a company statement said on Tuesday.

RK Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility) BSNL board said, "This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs 429, that is, Rs 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any network and 90 GB data (at 1 GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario."

BSNL recently launched a "Chauka 444" plan that offered 4 GB data per day for 90 days on the recharge of Rs 444 for its prepaid users. The state owned company slashed the 3G rates in February to match the plans of other telecom operators.

The STV-444 plan was launched after the success of the previous Rs 333 plan. The plan offered 3 GB 3G data per day for three months. BSNL also provided unlimited data to both new and existing users.

Other plans recently introduced by the company includes Rs 349 “Dil Khol Ke Bol” and Rs 395 “Nehle per Dehla” plan. The Rs 349 plan offers unlimited calls (Local/STD) and 2 GB of data for a month. The Rs 395 plan offers 2 GB of data, 3,000 BSNL to BSNL minutes and 1,800 minutes of talktime with other networks with a validity of 71 days.

With inputs from PTI