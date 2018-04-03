The most effective investment strategy for newbie investors

If you're a first-time investor building your investment portfolio, here are some tips to get you started.

When it comes to investments, putting all your eggs in one basket could mean taking on too much risk. The right investment portfolio not only helps you generate wealth but also protects your income from unforeseen situations. It should have a bit of everything; from equity funds and property to healthcare cover and insurance policies.

Watch the video below to understand how every piece plays its part:

This is a Partnered Post.