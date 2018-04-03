You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business/Brands-Business News

The most effective investment strategy for newbie investors

Business/Brands-Business Partnered Apr 03, 2018 11:40:18 IST

If you're a first-time investor building your investment portfolio, here are some tips to get you started.

When it comes to investments, putting all your eggs in one basket could mean taking on too much risk. The right investment portfolio not only helps you generate wealth but also protects your income from unforeseen situations. It should have a bit of everything; from equity funds and property to healthcare cover and insurance policies.

Watch the video below to understand how every piece plays its part:

This is a Partnered Post.


Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 11:40 AM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 11:40 AM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores