Big questions around demonetisation #4: How was your experience with banks and ATMS?

Editor's note: This is the fourth and final part in a series of big questions asked after the announcement of demonetisation on 8 November, 2016. C-Voter conducted opinion polls over the course of six waves in order to map out the trajectory of opinions over time. You can read the responses to the first big question here, second big question here and third big question here. Here is the third set of findings of the C-Voter Tracking Poll on Demonetisation.

A major reason for the anger among citizens was the fact that banks and ATMs were virtually inaccessible — in the case of ATMs, if they had any money in the first place — in the days after demonetisation. Respondents were asked over the course of the past year how long they had to spend queuing up for banks and ATMs and how much time they had to spend once inside the bank. This formed the fourth question to be put forward to respondents across 23 states and over 400 Lok Sabha constituencies over the process of six waves.

Wave 1: Second week of November (10 days after demonetisation)

Wave 2: Fourth week of November (20 days after demonetisation)

Wave 3: First week of December (30 days after demonetisation)

Wave 4: Third week of December (40 days after demonetisation)

Wave 5: Fourth week of December (50 days after demonetisation)

Wave 6: First week of November (One year after demonetisation)

The findings are presented below:

Question 1: How much of a problem was the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes?

Question 2: Were the inconveniences worth it in the fight against black money?

Question 3: How would you rate the quality of implementation?

