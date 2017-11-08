Big questions around demonetisation #3: How would you rate the quality of implementation?

Editor's note: This is the third in a series of four big questions asked after the announcement of demonetisation on 8 November, 2016. C-Voter conducted opinion polls over the course of six waves in order to map out the trajectory of opinions over time. You can read the responses to the first big question here and second big question here. Here is the third set of findings of the C-Voter Tracking Poll on Demonetisation.

One of the most widely-discussed and divisive aspects of demonetisation was the quality of implementation of the note ban that rendered 86.4 percent of Indian currency worthless. Respondents were asked over the course of the past year how they rated the quality of implementation of the note ban. This was the third question to be put forward to respondents across 23 states and over 400 Lok Sabha constituencies over the process of six waves.

Wave 1: Second week of November (10 days after demonetisation)

Wave 2: Fourth week of November (20 days after demonetisation)

Wave 3: First week of December (30 days after demonetisation)

Wave 4: Third week of December (40 days after demonetisation)

Wave 5: Fourth week of December (50 days after demonetisation)

Wave 6: First week of November (One year after demonetisation)

The findings are presented below:

Question 1: How much of a problem was the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes?

Question 2: Were the inconveniences worth it in the fight against black money??

