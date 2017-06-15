Bajaj Auto reduces bike prices by up to Rs 4,500

New Delhi: Two- and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said that it has reduced the prices of its bikes by up to Rs 4,500 with immediate effect, in order to pass on the expected GST price advantage to its customers.

"The savings will range up to Rs 4,500 depending on the model and the state in which the motorcycle is purchased," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the post-GST benefits will vary for each state and differ across motorcycle models.

"With GST implementation just around the corner, we felt that it would be appropriate to pass on this significant savings to customers," said Eric Vas, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto.

After the GST is implemented from 1 July, motorcycles with more than 350 cc engines will attract a 28.84 percent tax, while mid-segment and high-end luxury cars will call for a tax incidence of 32.2 percent.