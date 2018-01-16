In Association With

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali ties up with Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket to push for online sale of ayurveda products

Business PTI Jan 16, 2018 15:07:08 IST

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday announced its partnership with eight online platforms in a move to push sales of its range of products. "Online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient option along with extension of traditional retail market," Ramdev said while announcing the partnerships.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is major player in FMCG sector.

Patanjali has partnered with e-commerce firms Amazon, Grofers, Shopclues, Flipkart, BigBasket, 1mg, Paytm Mall and Netmeds on which whole range of Patanjali products will be available.

Patanjali medicine requiring prescription will be sold only through Netmeds and 1mg. Shopclues Senior President Operations Vishal Sharma said that the company will directly source and sell product to consumers.

Patanjali and e-commerce will not offer discount for selling online to maintain balance with sale from retail outlets.


