Baba Ramdev's MNC-bhagao plan includes Patanjali fast food chain; watch out KFC, McD

Baba Ramdev, the yoga guru and promoter of home-grown FMCG company Patanjali Ayurveda, has in the past been vocal about taking the deep-pocketed multinational foreign companies operating in India head on. Not just that, the company, with over Rs 10,000 crore in revenue registered last fiscal (2016-17), is now readying battle against the multinational food chains, including KFC, McDonald's and Subway.

Capitalising on the global trend of vegetarian food, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali said it will enter the quick service restaurant (QSR) space by offering 400 vegetarian recipes, The Times of Indiareport said.

Stressing on the importance of vegetarian food, the company said it will not have any separate menu for North Indian and South Indian population.

"We will not divide our menu into North Indian and South Indian," TOI report said quoting Ramdev. "We will give people choice because there is nothing tastier and healthier than vegetarian Indian food. When we get these recipes together, all these multinationals serving chicken or mutton will have a hard time countering us."

Although, fast food chains worldwide are known for variety of non-vegetarian items, nearly 60-70 percent of all fast food items like pizzas and burgers sold in India are vegetarian, the report added.

Amid growing popularity of its products across the categories, Patanjali's Ramdev is giving local FMCG companies and multinational firms a run for their money.

Comparing them to the East India Company that had entered the country with a purpose to "loot", Ramdev said that he aims to make India free from the MNCs.

He said that the MNCs here were not working for the country's development, rather their sole objective was to "loot" India.

"Patanjali agle panch varshon mein in videshi kampaniyon ko moksh de degi (Patanjali will finish the MNCs up from the Indian market in next five years)," he said.

He was speaking at a function organised here to mark the birth anniversary of Yogi Bharat Bhushan.

"In the next five years, Patanjali would educate the farmers about the latest techniques in farming to boost production. We will also offer decent prices for the produce," Ramdev, who also happens to be the founder of Patanjali, said.

Upbeat about its earnings prospects for the current financial year (2017-18), Patanjali on Thursday said it is eyeing a two-fold jump in sales at over Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal as it plans to double its distribution network to 12,000 across the country and is adding to the capacity.

The Haridwar-based FMCG firm had clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore in 2016-17.

"We would grow more than double this year... By the next year, Patanjali would be in the leading position and in most of the product categories, it would be number one," yoga guru Ramdev said.

The company is in the process of setting up mega production units at several places, including Noida, Nagpur, and Indore, which would take its production capacity to Rs 60,000 crore, from the existing Rs 35,000 crore.

The firm is also planning a push for exports after its mega food park in Nagpur is commissioned.

"We will start exports in a big way from the next financial year. Right now also we export, but it is very small. We have already started construction of a manufacturing facility for exports at SEZ in Nagpur," Ramdev added.

With PTI inputs