At Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad, Narendra Modi plays up Make in India, Swachch Bharat: Top quotes

Kickstarting the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded women's contribution to India's history. The holding of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit for the first time in India reflects the growing security and economic partnership between America and India, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and his Advisor, said on Tuesday.

Picking it up from where Ivanka left it off, the prime minister hoped that the summit would encourage more women to become entrepreneurs. Giving examples of historical characters like Rani Lakshmibai and Ahilyabai Holkar, Modi said that the "power to think differently and ahead of the time for the betterment of mankind is what sets entrepreneurs apart."

The prime minister also highlighted the various initiatives taken by his government such as Swachch Bharat, Aadhaar, Banking Regulation Act among others that made the environment conducive for business. He said that though India was ranked 100th in ease of doing business, the government wasn't happy with it and was aiming to be in the top 50, he said.

Here are a few of the top quotes from the prime minister's speech in Hyderabad.

.@narendramodi:The power to think differently & ahead of the time for the betterment of mankind is what sets entrepreneurs apart. #GES2017pic.twitter.com/Gyq6ZiO0ju — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

Indian women continue to lead in all walks of life, said the prime minister.

Indian women continue to lead in different walks of life: PM @narendramodi at #GES2017pic.twitter.com/D89BElLFGo — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) November 28, 2017

India and the United States share commitment to encouraging entrepreneurship & innovation.

PM @narendramodi:#GES2017 represents the United States' and India's shared commitment to encouraging entrepreneurship & innovation. pic.twitter.com/XYs4kFmReT — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

Prime minister said, "Each of you young Indian entrepreneurs have the ability to create a New India 2022. You are the nation's wealth.

Each of you young Indian entrepreneurs have the ability to create a New India 2022. You are the nation's wealth: PM @narendramodi — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) November 28, 2017

Indian women continue to lead in different walks of life: PM @narendramodi at #GES2017pic.twitter.com/D89BElLFGo — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) November 28, 2017