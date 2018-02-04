Arun Jaitley lauds Modi govt's economic performance, says it managed reforms despite no boom in world economy

Defending the Narendra Modi-led government's economic performance after the coming to power in 2014, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that it has managed to bring the country's economy back on track after perceived "policy paralysis" under the previous government.

Jaitley, who presented Modi government's last full-Budget on Thursday, said, "When the govt came into power it was at such a time that India was breaking in terms of power in front of the whole world. We were even considered part of the fragile five. Policy paralysis, we were called highly corrupt society. Some said that we as a country are incapable of taking decisions."

Speaking to Network18's group editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Jaitley claimed that his government could bring economic reforms despite a general slowdown in the international economy as well as the BRICS grouping.

He also said that not only did the NDA government managed to "grow till 8.2 percent" at a time when there was no boom in the world economy, it used the situation well to "bring reforms in the country which only people who used to write spoke about".

The finance minister also hailed the Aadhaar programme, saying that the unique identity programme helped in rationalising subsidies to help benefit the crores of poor in India. In the process, Jaitley claimed Aadhaar has become the world's largest initiative.

