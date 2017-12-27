You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Arun Jaitley holds 3rd pre-Budget consultation, seeks views of panel members from corporate and finance ministries

BusinessPTI27 Dec, 2017 19:50:21 IST

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday sought views of members of the consultative committee attached to the finance and corporate affairs ministries as part of the pre-budget consultation process, an official statement said.

This was the 3rd meeting of the committee.

Arun Jaitley.

Arun Jaitley.

"The meeting was called to ascertain pre-budget consultation suggestions from the members," the statement said.

Members of the committee from the Lok Sabha who participated in the meeting include Dilip Kumar Mansukhlal Gandhi, Ram Charitra Nishad, Subhash Chandra Baheria, Suresh Chanabassappa Angadi and Yerram Venkata Subbareddy.

While from the Rajya Sabha, Anil Desai, Ranvijay Singh Judev, Satish Chandra Misra and Sukhendu Sekhar attended the meeting.


The finance minister is expected to present the Union Budget for 2018-19 on February 1. This would be the last full-fledged budget of the current Narendra Modi-led government.


Published Date: Dec 27, 2017 07:48 pm | Updated Date: Dec 27, 2017 07:50 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores