Arun Jaitley defends Budget 2018, says media created narrative of middle class being ignored

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dismissed charges of the Budget 2018 ignoring the middle class. Speaking to Rahul Joshi, the Group Editor-in-Chief of Network18, Jaitley, who presented his fifth and the final full-Budget of the current Narendra Modi government on Thursday, said that he has consistently given some or the other relief to this class.

"If there is one group of people I feel very strongly for, then it is the middle class. If you are to take this segment of tax payers, I consistently give some relief in some form or the other within the limits of my affordability in each budget," Jaitley said.

Jaitley instead blamed the media for creating the anti-middle-class narrative around the Budget. He stated that news anchors in the studio needed some ground to criticise the Union Budget.

Asked whether there is anything in store for the middle class, Jaitley said that the upcoming roadways projects as well as incentives to travel by air will benefit people of all section of the society and not just the middle-class.

