Artificial Intelligence in workplace will kill some jobs, but produce host of creative ones, say experts

Aakash K did the graveyard shift answering queries of US customers for a call centre. The job paid him well enough to be able to pay off his EMIs and live in Mumbai. When the company decided to go in for automation, Aakash found the strength of employees had reduced by a great extent. He was one of those who had lost their jobs.

There is automation that is taking over jobs done by humans and then there is the new ‘threat’ posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI). A number of surveys and studies by consultancies and firms show that AI will make mundane and repetitive jobs redundant. However, is that a big threat to all? Not really, if one is willing to adapt in this rapidly changing scenario.

AI is intelligence displayed by a machine versus that by a human being. It is basically a machine mimicking a cognitive function that human beings associate themselves with such as learning and problem solving.

For instance, in 2016, ICICI Bank deployed ‘Software Robotics’ in over 200 business processes across various functions. The bank found that software robots reduced the response time to customers by up to 60 percent and increased accuracy to 100 percent thereby sharply improving the bank’s productivity and efficiency. It has also enabled the bank’s employees to focus more on value-added and customer-related functions. The software robots now perform over 10 lakh banking transactions every working day.

"Unfortunately, most calamitous warnings of job losses confuse AI with automation that overshadows the greatest AI benefit — AI augmentation — a combination of human and artificial intelligence, where both complement each other,” says Svetlana Sicular, research vice president at Gartner.

The scope of AI is immense and it can give people more time to think creatively and in an innovative way pursue their roles when repetitive jobs are taken over by machines. "Many significant innovations in the past have been associated with a transition period of temporary job loss, followed by recovery, then business transformation and AI will likely follow this route," said Svetlana Sicular, research vice president at Gartner. AI will improve the productivity of many jobs, eliminating millions of middle- and low-level positions, but also creating millions more new positions of highly skilled, management and even the entry-level and low-skilled variety.

But is the picture so rosy? According to a Centrum Broking survey, in 2015 the big five software companies in India, including Infosys, Wipro, TCS and HCL Technologies, have had fewer hires. A Nasscom report stated that over 260 million are likely to lose jobs to automation by 2020, if not skilled in emerging tech skills.

Anyone who is not willing to adapt or is not skilled to take on the quick-paced technology landscape will have to drop off the race. Kris Lakshmikanth, chairman and managing director, The Head Hunters India, Bengaluru, and ‎visiting faculty, Institute of Management, Ranchi, says the requirements of the IT industry, for instance, have changed over the years. The industry is no longer job-focused as it was earlier but is more tech-oriented.

“Earlier, the overseas clients of the tech majors in India would be apprised the headcount of people working on a project. The payment would be made accordingly,” he says. That has changed with clients only interested in the project and not about the number of people working on it. So tech graduates can be easily replaced with MCAs (Masters of Computer Applications), too, an HR policy many tech giants adopt to economise on large payout to tech graduates.

Lakshmikanth says that around 50 percent of current IT workforce who lack new age skills are likely to become irrelevant in the next four years. A number of low-skilled jobs such as in call centres have drastically reduced their employees as automation has taken over.

If India has to grow exponentially, job growth is imminent, say experts. At every stage where jobs have changed, it has led to growth in other roles. Like there is a demand for data scientists, analysts, for instance. “The only different is that speed of revolution is high unlike the three decades it took to progress from mainframe to client servers while to progress to Cloud, it took only two decades,” said Sanchit Vir Gogia, - CEO, Greyhound Research. Since the pace of innovation is high, the pace of reskilling has to be at a continuous high, he said.

The number of jobs affected by AI will vary by industry; through 2019, healthcare, the public sector and education will see continuously growing job demand while manufacturing will be hit the hardest, according to a study by Gartner. Starting in 2020, AI-related job creation will cross into positive territory, reaching two million net-new jobs in 2025.

In 2021, AI augmentation will generate $2.9 trillion in business value and recover 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity. While many industries will receive growing business value from AI, manufacturing is one that will receive a massive share of the business value opportunity, Gartner study said. Automation will lead to cost savings, while the removal of friction in value chains will increase revenue further, for example, in the optimisation of supply chains and go-to-market activities.

Though 2020 is the year being mentioned when AI will completely change the job landscape, it will take at least two decades for it to completely change the job scenario, says Dr Sanjeev Kumar, co-founder of Bangalore based start-up Liv.ai. “It is not that less people will be engaged in the work force. There will be a need to employ more technology specialists like data scientists, for instance,” he said.

Considering India’s population to integrate AI fully across job sectors and eliminate routine mundane jobs will not be easily possible. It is compounded by the fact that internet penetration and connectivity is still an issue in the country.

There are three big components to Artificial Intelligence -- machine learning, data analytics and IoT (Internet of Things) devices. All these function cannot be done by one single resource, points out Pradipto Chakrabarty, Regional Director, CompTIA India. There is a requirement for developers who know software development program, data analysts to analyse the data and then IoT – where the software and data integrates to connect the software to the physical device. “This is where the knowledge of networking and devices will be required. The fourth most important aspect is when you have mass percolation of Iot, there will be a requirement of cyber security and cloud computing specialists,” Chakrabarty said. In all of these domains, a high level of creativity is required.

To enable more women to participate in this sector, where the numbers are skewed against women in the IT sector for instance -- The overall representation of women in the engineering workforce of IT firms is just 34 percent, according to a gender gap survey in the tech industry in India by Belong. The average number of women (irrespective of their function) in tech companies, was only 34 percent," according to survey by Belong on the gender gap in the tech industry in India. The Belong survey was done with ITES companies with over 50 employees and the data was collected from around three lakh women. This reinforces the assumption that science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) jobs attract less women for the workload, the survey added.

But with AI not requiring physical presence of personnel to support devices, perhaps more women will be keen to enter the workforce, Chakraborty hoped.