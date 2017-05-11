Amazon Great India Sale kicks off, from smart phone to kitchen appliances offered at deep discounts

Months ahead of the festival season, the online shopping festival is already here.

E-commerce major Amazon has kicked off it's Great India Sale 2017, wooing customers with deals and big discount. The sale' is open until 14 May.

About 100 million products are on sale, with mouth watering discounts, say media reports.

Items including smart phones, mobile accessories, kitchen appliances and garments are being offered on sale.

According to the website, Mobile accessories are being sold for up to 80 percent discount.

Meanwhile, rival Flipkart will also hold its 'Big 10' sale between 14 and 18 May.

Flipkart's 'Big 10' sale is different from its flagship 'The Big Billion Days' sale and is being held to mark the 10-year anniversary of the online marketplace.

"The Big 10 sale is our biggest by far after Big Billion Days... customers can expect the same scale and service as they do during our flagship Big Billion Days," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.

The sales will see the players offering deals on products across categories like fashion, smartphones, electronics, smart televisions and home decor.

In April, Flipkart received a funding of $1.4 billion from eBay, Microsoft, and Tencent, while Amazon has also pledged investments worth $5 billion into the Indian market.

Both companies are aggressively investing into the Indian market, expanding their infrastructure and platform to bring more sellers and shoppers on board.

According to a Google-AT Kearney report, the number of online shoppers in India is estimated to grow 3.5 times to touch 175 million by 2020, from 50 million in 2015.

Also, e-tailing is expected to drive 25 percent of the total organised retail sales of $240 billion in India by 2020, as per the report.

With PTI inputs