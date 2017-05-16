All campuses of St. Xavier's College to go 100 percent cashless

Kolkata: All campuses of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous) will transition to a total digital mode of operation starting July, an official said on Monday, stressing that even payments of a rupee would be processed via machines.

"We are 75 percent digital and now we will complete the rest 25 per cent. Already admission fee was being accepted through digital means, now even library fines will be cashless. Even a rupee of fine would have to be paid through machines," Principal Fr Felix Raj, told IANS.

The same rules would apply to the new St. Xavier's University as well.

"Students would be issued rechargeable prepaid cards to pay for their on-campus activities including canteen transactions. Other options are Paytm, card swiping and net banking," he added.

The 100 percent cashless mode would officially begin in the forthcoming academic session in July.