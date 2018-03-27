Airtel to roll out 6,000 new mobile sites, add 3,000 km new optic fiber across north east in FY19

Guwahati: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said it would roll out 6,000 new mobile sites across the North Eastern region in the fiscal 2018-19, to add network capacity and take services deeper into unconnected areas.

With the network transformation program under its Project Leap project, the company's mobile sites across Assam and NESA will go up by 31 per cent to 25,000, COO Ajai Puri said here.

Announcing the launch of services in North East & Assam, Rajan Swaroop, Director – East regional hub, said, “Across India, Airtel has played a key role by connecting people to people and people to places. Airtel offers a unique service experience and world-class customer care, everywhere it goes. North East & Assam have a huge potential for growth and Airtel will try to become a positive catalyst for development.”

Airtel also plans to add 3,000 km of new optic fiber in the region to take its fiber footprint to 16,000 km, which will support the growth of high-speed data services, he said.

Around 60 percent of users in Assam and the North East have already ported to Airtel's service, Puri claimed.