Airtel, Ola form partnership to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers

Mobile network operator Airtel and taxi aggregator app Ola have tied up to offer a range of exciting digital services to customers by leveraging the strengths of their respective portfolios.

As per the terms of the agreement, Airtel Payments Banks, India’s first payment bank, will integrate with Ola app to offer convenient digital payments solutions to customers for their rides.

Further, Ola Money, the country's largest mobile wallets, will be integrated as a digital payment solution within MyAirtel App and the Airtel website to enable recharge of Airtel prepaid mobile/DTH and payment of Airtel mobile/broadband bills through Ola Money, the company said in a statement.

“At Ola, we are always focused on innovating and building on the mobility experience for customers as well as driver partners. This first-of-its-kind partnership brings a host of offerings from two massive ecosystems together. Airtel will integrate its offerings across payments, content, PoS networks, and more with Ola’s offerings for its large customer and partner base. We see this as a win-win for partners and customers of both brands, bringing increased convenience and access to mobility as well as connectivity at the same time," said Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder at Ola.

In addition to this, the partnership will also have Airtel and Ola build content solutions for the customers of Ola Play.

Airtel’s suite of entertainment offerings will be available on Ola Play, the world’s first connected car platform for ridesharing, in the form of exclusive content for Ola’s customers. Both partners will also work to offer a range of value added services from Airtel’s stable to Ola customers over time.

Also, Airtel will facilitate migration of the Ola devices to Airtel 4G network. Airtel has 4G services LIVE is all 22 telecom circles of India and has been rated as India’s fastest mobile network by global leaders like Ookla.