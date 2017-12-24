Air India launches direct bi-weekly flights between Amritsar and Nanded

New Delhi: Air India launched a direct flight between Amritsar and Sikh pilgrimage destination of Nanded in Maharashtra on Saturday.

It will deploy an A-320 neo aircraft on Amritsar-Nanded route twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays, according to Air India.

Air India will also launch a direct flight between Amritsar and Mumbai.

Flight AI815 departed from Amritsar at 10.55 am to reach Nanded at 1.10 pm, while the return flight AI816 departed from Nanded at 1.50pm to arrive in Amristar at 4.30 pm, the airline said in a statement.

The inaugural flight was flagged off from Amritsar by minister of state for social justice and empowerment Vijay Sampla, CMD Air India Pradeep Singh Kharola and other dignitaries.