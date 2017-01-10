Air India is the third-worst airline in the world, says report

National carrier Air India has been rated the third-worst airline in the world, according to a list compiled by aviation insights company Flight Stats.

"We stitch data together from 500 different sources," News18 quoted Jim Hetzel, vice president of aviation and distribution at FlightStats, as saying.

PTI further reported that to determine the finalists and winners, FlightStats examines flight status and arrival data aggregated from global sources including civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and major airline reservation systems.

The worst airline, according to the list, is Israeli airline El Al and the second-worst is Icelandair.

On the other hand, an Air India spokesperson trashed the report, alleging that it was "fabricated".

"We totally disagree with the report published by an agency about Air India. Initially it seems that the report is fabricated so the Air India management will investigate the report till the end," airline spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement.

Apart from Air India, the ten worst carriers list included Air China, Hong Kong Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, Delta Air Lines and Qatar Airways among others, according to Hindustan Times.

Another report in The Financial Express said that Air India has been floating on a Rs 30,000 crore bailout package from the government and currently is saddled with a debt of Rs 46,570 crore.

"Instead of plaguing the national economy and shaming the industry in front of the world, it will be better to sell the company off to more able and corporatised hands which can make maximum use of the supportive government policies," said the article.