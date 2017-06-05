After UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia blacklist Qatar, price of oil likely to skyrocket

You are here:
Jun, 05 2017

Dubai: The price of oil gained over 1 percent while stock prices in the Gulf retreated across the board after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday.

Markets reacted to the escalation of the diplomatic row in the Gulf region and sent the price of oil 1.04 percent higher to $50.47 per barrel, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Doha, the Qatar Exchange Index plummeted 7.94 percent to hit 9,135, marking an 18-month low.

In the UAE, the Dubai financial market DFM dived 1.36 percent one hour after opening and fell below 3,300. Bank shares in particular posted heavy losses.

Media reports indicated that all UAE airlines, including budget flyer FlyDubai and Etihad from Abu Dhabi, will stop flying to Qatar from Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, the ADX General Index declined by 0.36 percent, trading around 4,467.

The Bahraini All-Share Index bucked the regional slump and gained 0.58 percent.


