After Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone to launch VoLTE 4G service in January in five circles

New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone India on Tuesday said it will roll out voice over LTE (VoLTE) 4G service from January.

"The introduction of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our Data Strong Network," Sunil Sood, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone India, said in a statement.

In the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time.

Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio was the first firm to start VoLTE service which facilitate phone calls using Internet protocol. Airtel started rolling out VoLTE in the second half of 2017. Idea Cellular has also announced that it will start VoLTE service in 2018.

The cost of providing voice calls in 4G VoLTE technology is estimated to be far cheaper than using traditional networks like 2G or 3G.

"Vodafone 4G customers will experience VoLTE at no additional charges. All they need is a handset supporting Vodafone VoLTE and a 4G SIM," the statement said.