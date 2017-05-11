After Infosys, Wipro, Tech M, job insecurity spreads; techies complain about losing perks, facilities

The job insecurity in the IT sector is getting scarier by the day. With Tech Mahindra joining the lay-off bandwagon, the employees in the IT sector are fearing a blood bath of sorts.

Complains that Infosys is "doing unthinkable' in the name of cost cutting.

A report in The Times of India notes the confessions of IT staff earlier used to be more about breakups and problems with managers. But now they are more about Indian IT companies cutting jobs in India while hiring in the US.

The report points to the role reversal that happened for the US and Indian engineers after Donald Trump's policies. Earlier US engineers wined about getting Bangalored while now it is the turn of the Indian engineers to complain about their jobs being snatched away by the US.

Every day there are reports of some or other company laying off staff. On Wednesday, it was Infosys, while on Thursday there is Tech Mahindra. Though the companies claim these retrenchments are part of the annual appraisals, they are creating panic among staff in other companies as well.

"Everyone is worried. There is so much talk about layoffs because of automation and needing to pay for US hiring. There is a new rumour every day,“ a TCS employee has been quoted as saying in the ToI report.