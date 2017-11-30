Achieving GDP growth of 10% is very challenging, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said achieving 10 percent growth is challenging. This figure, he said, will depend on how the world is moving. The country has done well by growing at a rate of 7-8 percent in the last three years, he said. Jaitley was speaking at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

Talking about how the government has brought a number of structural changes in the economy, Jaitley said: "I am realistic that to reach double-digit growth, for an economy to generate that kind of demand on its own, it is going to be extremely difficult." He reasoned that this was because growth does not depend on domestic factors but also on how the world is moving.

On reforms, Jaitley said, India has structurally reformed and there is no 'finishing line' in reforms. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) started with different tax rates and rates have been rationalised on many items, he said. He hit out at the Opposition, particularly the Congress who have been demanding one tax rate. He instead had a question as an answer to this demand. ''Can you have the same tax rate for a Mercedes car and hawai chappals," he asked.

Jaitley also said that the country is becoming 'extremely aspirational and impatient'. He said while a section was putting up stiff resistance to reforms, a larger cross-section welcomed it. "India has not just structurally reformed, but each reform step has a direction/goal attached to it"

He said that the country is in the right direction now. "Even when the world slowed down earlier, we must remember that during each of these periods, it is domestic demand that came to India's rescue. Therefore, India will have to fall back on its domestic demand," he said

The rationalisation of GST rates in the future will be depend on revenue collections, he said, indicating the merger of 12 percent and 18 percent rates into one while keeping a "thin" line of luxury and demerit items in the top 28 percent band

Responding to a question on GST on sanitary napkins, he said: 'It was already being taxed at 13 percent whereas GST placed it at 12 percent. All input materials are taxed at 18 percent whereas a final product is taxed at 12 percent as against 13 percent earlier.''

Jaitley said an area the government needs to focus is exports. It can take India ahead in the future, he said

Currently, the GST has four rates of 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent and 28 percent. The finance minister said a cogent GST mechanism has been developed and no country in the world has 5 per cent tax rate. "This is to get people in the habit of paying taxes. This is the kind of nudging Indians need."