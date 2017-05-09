You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News
  3. 7th pay commission boost for army, navy, air force: To get enhanced pay hike and arrears starting Jan

7th pay commission boost for army, navy, air force: To get enhanced pay hike and arrears starting Jan

BusinessPTIMay, 09 2017 14:44:24 IST

New Delhi: The Army, Navy and Indian Air Force personnel are all set to get enhanced pay as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission from the current month.

The government had last week enhanced their pay package after the Union cabinet accepted certain demands of the the three services including restoring an earlier system of disbursing disability pension.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The three services issued general instructions separately to disburse the revised pay as well as the arrears in May's salary.

"Instructions have been issued for giving revised pay in the current month's salary," official sources said.

The revised pay will be given with effect from January 2016, as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. The panel's recommendations were not implemented for the three services after they raised the issue of certain anomalies.

Heeding their other major demand, the government last week decided to continue with an earlier system of disbursing disability pension and not adopt a new regime as recommended by the 7th pay commission.

The armed forces have been pressing for reverting to the percentage-based regime for calculating disability pension and were strongly opposed to the slab-based system conceived by the pay panel.

Some other alleged "anomalies" raised by the armed forces, including the issue of Non-Functional Upgrade (NFU), are yet to be addressed.

There has been a demand for NFU in the armed forces.

Under the NFU scheme, officers in central group A category get automatic time-bound pay promotions. Pay hike under NFU scheme are independent of organisational requirements and vacancy.


Published Date: May 09, 2017 02:44 pm | Updated Date: May 09, 2017 02:44 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 10GL Vs DD
2May 11MI Vs KXIP
3May 12DD Vs RPS
4May 13GL Vs SRH
5May 13KKR Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores