2G scam: Special court to pronounce verdict in spectrum allocation case on 21 December

A special court hearing the 2G spectrum allocation case against former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and others will pronounce the verdict on 21 December.

Deferring the decision on verdict date earlier, CBI Special Judge O P Saini had said the judgement was not ready as documents filed in the case were voluminous and technical in nature which were still under perusal.

The judge had said that it might take two-to-three weeks more and deferred the matter for further clarification, if required.

The court is hearing two separate cases related to 2G spectrum allocation. One is being probed by the CBI and the other by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court had concluded final arguments in the case on 26 April.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Raja was biased in allocating 2G mobile air waves and operating licences to telecom firms, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The CBI charge-sheet said Rs 200 crore were transferred from DB Group to Kalaignar TV, which were kickbacks in lieu of allocation of 2G spectrum to Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd.

The ED has filed a separate case related to money laundering alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal and others and that the Rs 200 crore was proceeds of the crime.

All accused, including Raja, are out on bail in this case.

(With inputs from IANS)